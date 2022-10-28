How to become a successful long-term investor

Investing is often considered rather complicated. The sheer choice of options available, coupled with markets that are moving continually, can make you feel that you need a lot of time and expertise to make it work.

But successful investing can be pretty straightforward. You don’t need to spend hours, days, or weeks researching the best investments, and nor do you need to constantly monitor the markets.

Here we explain eight straightforward strategies that can help every investor improve their returns.

1) Set a goal

Goal-setting is a really important part of financial planning. Whether it’s something specific such as getting the kids off to university or a more general feathering of your nest, a goal focuses the mind.

Having a vision of what that pot of money is for will encourage you to regularly monitor its performance, think about target returns, your investment timescales and the level of risk you’re prepared to take. It will also help you choose the right investment for the job.

2) Start early

The longer you’re able to give yourself to reach your investment goal, the more likely you are to achieve it and the less money you’ll need to put away. The longer your investment horizon, the more you are able to capitalise on the magic of compounded returns. This is where you start earning returns on not just your original capital, but the money your capital has earned.

Of course, it’s not really magic, it’s maths, but nonetheless you might be wowed by the difference it can make to your returns. Take a 5% return on £1,000. In year one you’ll make £50. Not much to get excited about, but as your capital grows, so too will your returns. By year 10 you’ll have made close to £630 but after 20 years you’ll have a gain of over £1,650, without investing anything else.

3) Hold your nerve

Volatility is part and parcel of investing. Of course your goal is to increase the value of your investments, but there will be times when its value drops. As recent times have repeatedly shown, there will also be ‘market corrections’ – usually considered to be a drop of 10% or more.

But, so long as you have time on your hands and your portfolio is sufficiently well balanced, you should be able to ride out the volatility and see the value of your investments rise over the years. Panic and sell after your first correction, and all you’ll do is lock in your loss.

4) Diversify, or don’t put all your eggs in one basket

To ensure you aren’t thrown into a state of panic every time the value of an investment falls, it’s also important to think about asset allocation – that is how your money is spread across a range of different investments. This includes having money held in cash, fixed interest and equities. Within equities it can also help to ensure you have money spread across a broad range of companies in multiple countries.

Different investments will perform better in different market conditions, so if one particular holding suffers, it doesn’t necessarily mean the rest will.

Building a diversified portfolio might sound complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Lots of funds are designed to be core holdings - or one-stop shops - that offer access to a broad range of international companies or combine equities with lower-risk fixed interest.