Markets today
News and analysis
18 hours ago
Hochschild shines after results boost
Hochschild Mining results are buoyed by the gold price, driving the FTSE 250 stock up by more than 10%.
by Graeme Evans
20 hours ago
Can RPS rebuild after dividend blow?
After its big dividend cut, RPS Group adds to the pain for investors with caution over 2020 prospects.
by Graeme Evans
23 hours ago
A cheap bank share offering respectable dividend income
This stock is insulated from global uncertainties, but benefits from the relatively strong US economy.
by Rodney Hobson
19 February
10 high-quality stocks for investors hunting long-term winners
This selection of highly profitable, cash generative companies are well worth investigating.
by Jack Brumby
19 February
How to profit from a sector most fund managers are avoiding
While many fund managers don’t invest here, others believe there are plenty of 'value' opportunities.
by Kyle Caldwell
19 February
Gulf Keystone shares: The next move
He's called this stock right before, so what does our chartist think will happen this time?
by Alistair Strang
18 February
How this AIM stock returned 3,500% so quickly
An outbreak of coronavirus has generated phenomenal interest in this tiny company. Here is its story.
by Graeme Evans
* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; • A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.