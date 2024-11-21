How can retail investors trust private equity valuations?
This episode addresses concerns some investors have over the valuations of assets held in private equity investment trusts.
21st November 2024 09:00
Over the long term, some private equity investment trusts have delivered a strong performance, but in the short term it's been more challenging owing to interest rate rises. This has led to some uncertainty over the underlying valuations of assets held in private equity trusts. To address the concerns that some investors have, Kyle speaks to Steven Tredget of Oakley Capital Investments Ord (LSE:OCI), a private equity investment trust.
The performance figures cited were the latest available at the time the interview took place last month.
