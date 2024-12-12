How this fund attempts to capitalise on AI winners
This episode takes a deep dive into the artificial intelligence theme.
12th December 2024 09:10
This episode takes a deep dive into the artificial intelligence (AI) theme. To discuss the topic, Kyle is joined by Chris Ford, manager of the Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence fund.
Ford explains how the theme has broadened since the fund launched in 2017, how he picks potential AI winners, and why he has four of the so-called Magnificent Seven among the top 10 holdings: NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Ford also makes the case for active management versus gaining exposure to AI via an index fund or ETF.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
