How to Invest podcast: investing for retirement

How to Invest is a podcast series designed to help you get to grips with the basics of investing. In this episode, interactive investor’s news editor Sam Barker is joined by head of pensions and savings Becky O’ Connor to discuss the different ways to invest for retirement, including workplace pensions, SIPPs (self-invested personal pensions) and ISAs.

Time-stamped highlights

00:38 The menu of options for investing for retirement

01:28 Focus on maxing out contributions

03:42 How to get started with a private pension or ISA

04:05 Consolidation: people are likely to have 11 to 12 jobs in a lifetime

05:48 Unemployment and pension contributions

08:18 Ways to make the most of investments before retirement

08:50 Are you taking an appropriate amount of risk for your age?

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