How to Invest podcast: investing for retirement
Discover the options for investing for retirement.
23rd November 2020 15:06
by Sam Barker from interactive investor
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Discover the options for investing for retirement.
How to Invest is a podcast series designed to help you get to grips with the basics of investing. In this episode, interactive investor’s news editor Sam Barker is joined by head of pensions and savings Becky O’ Connor to discuss the different ways to invest for retirement, including workplace pensions, SIPPs (self-invested personal pensions) and ISAs.
Time-stamped highlights
00:38 The menu of options for investing for retirement
01:28 Focus on maxing out contributions
03:42 How to get started with a private pension or ISA
04:05 Consolidation: people are likely to have 11 to 12 jobs in a lifetime
05:48 Unemployment and pension contributions
08:18 Ways to make the most of investments before retirement
08:50 Are you taking an appropriate amount of risk for your age?
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These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.