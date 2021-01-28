How to Invest: tackling tax

How to Invest is a podcast series designed to help you get to grips with the basics of investing. In this episode, interactive investor’s news editor Sam Barker is joined by head of pensions and savings Becky O’Connor to demystify the tax rules on investments and assets.

Highlights:

00:54 – Tricks for keeping investments tax free

02:41 – The rules surrounding dividends and investment income

03:27 – What do investors need to pay capital gains tax (CGT) on?

05:53 – Paying tax on pension income

06:43 – Reclaiming tax you may have overpaid

