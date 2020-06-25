How to invest in thousands of companies for pocket change: Our ultimate guide to passive investing

If you are a novice investor and you don’t want the headache of picking funds to invest in, then investing in passive funds could be the answer. We explain how they work, their limitations – and what you could pay in fees

Investing in the stock market can deliver better returns than savings over the long term but, with the fortunes of some companies likely to flounder while others flourish, it is notoriously difficult to pick the winners.

Passive investing can remove these difficult decisions. With this, rather than actively picking the companies that will do well, a fund mirrors the performance of a particular stock market index such as the FTSE All Share or the S&P 500.

Although you still have the risk that your money can fall as well as rise, passive investing does offer an element of certainty.

“Your return will be the same as the index, minus the annual charge,” explains Damien Lardoux, head of impact investing at EQ Investors. “With an active fund, you could do better, but you could also do worse than the index.”

Passive funds are not limited to stock markets, with indices available for fixed-interest investments such as bonds and gilts and even commodities including gold and oil.

You also have the reassurance that you will be in good company.

“Professional institutional investors such as pension funds, banks and insurance companies have used passive investments for many years,” says James Norton, senior investment planner at Vanguard UK. “They have multi-million pounds in passive funds.”

Main ways to track an index

There are several ways a fund can track an index. The easiest way, which is known as full replication, is to buy all the shares in the index in the same proportions as they are in the index.

This keeps costs down as, other than buying the shares initially, the management group will only need to tweak the holdings when a company joins or falls out of the index or it issues additional shares.

While this full replication approach works well for a small index such as the FTSE 100, where there are hundreds or even thousands of different constituents in the index, it is common for a management group to take a slightly different approach.

“The manager might make a close approximation to reduce the number of holdings, often by omitting the very smallest shares in the index,” explains Justin Modray, director of Candid Financial Advice. “These minnows have negligible impact on the overall performance of the index.”

Where this sampling approach is used, managers will keep an eye on the holdings to ensure they continue to deliver performance in line with the index. Additionally, as the fund grows, it may be possible to switch to full replication.

Synthetic replication is another option, with the management group achieving the performance of an index by using derivatives called 'swap contracts'. These promise to pay index returns to the fund but, as they are arranged through counterparties such as investment banks, there is extra risk. If the counterparty does not deliver or goes bust, the fund could lose money.

Although he prefers physical replication, Lardoux says there is a place for this synthetic approach.

“Some indices are difficult to replicate,” he says. “This is the case where the assets are illiquid, or with commodities such as gold.

Investing in funds with environmental or social emphasis

Some passive investments allow you to put money in companies that reflect your views.

Demand for ESG — environmental, social and corporate governance — passive investments has taken off over the past five years or so according to EQ Investors’ Damien Lardoux.

“Some funds will use exclusions, removing companies involved in industries such as tobacco and munitions, while others will invest across an index, increasing their weightings in those that have a positive ESG rating,” he explains. “You do need to understand the nature of the fund and whether it matches your ESG views.”

Passive funds can also fall short with investors really committed to ESG.

Lardoux explains: “One of the biggest impacts of ESG investing is through engagement. Active managers engage with the companies they invest in and can really influence their activities. This is less likely to happen with a passive ESG fund.”

However, he has a simple ‘sniff test’ for anyone hoping to combine passive investing with their ESG beliefs.

“Look at the top 10 holdings in the fund,” he says. “If they are the sort of company you would like to invest in, then it is a good indication that it is suitable.”

Price of being passive

Cost is where passive investing really stands out. Without the need for a fund manager and a team of analysts, charges can be pared right down.

“Index tracking can be done using computer programs,” says Nicholas Hutton, head of UK iShares & wealth sales at BlackRock. “As they don’t need to undertake extensive research, passive funds are cheaper to purchase than active ones.”

For example, according to figures from Morningstar, while the average annual charge on an active UK large companies fund is 1.02%, the average for passive funds is 0.26%. On global funds, the average passive charge is 0.29%, with active funds charging an average of 1.27%.

Although the difference between the average charges may not sound like much, it can make a huge difference over time. For example, according to Candid Money’s fund charges impact calculator, and assuming an annual return of 4%, paying £100 a month into an active fund with a charge of 1.02% would give you £13,964 after 10 years, with £753 taken in charges. Plump for the passive fund at 0.26%, and you would be £558 better off, with just £196 paid in fees.

Having these larger charges also makes it harder for active managers to beat the index.

“If an active fund has a charge of 1%, the manager has to beat the index by 1% to break even,” says Norton. “Doing this year in, year out isn’t easy and, although it varies from market to market, around 70% of managers fail to beat the index.”

Even though passive funds offer lower charges than their active peers, it is sensible to shop around as there is plenty of variation.

“Competition puts downward pressure on charges, so if you get a popular index such as the FTSE 100 or FTSE All Share, you can find funds that charge as little as six or seven basis points,” explains Dimitar Boyadzhiev, senior analyst, passive strategies at Morningstar. As an example, Vanguard’s UK All Share fund has an ongoing charge of 0.06%.