How this investor reacted to the latest market sell-off

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Déjà vu

Over the last few years there have been several recurring themes that have been driving the markets. Quantitative easing and low interest rates, the US/China trade war, and Brexit.

At the end of July, the US lowered interest rates by 0.25%, the first reduction in 10 years, and also ended its so-called quantitative tightening program two months early. Normally, this would have boosted the markets, but it had been so widely anticipated that any benefit was already priced in.

The fact that Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, went on to say that he didn't see the cut as the "beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle" left the markets, and the US President, decidedly underwhelmed.

The next day President Trump announced that the US would be adding additional tariffs on Chinese imports from 1 September. China responded by halting its imports of US agricultural products and allowing its currency to devalue to its lowest level since 2008. This had a much more dramatic effect on global markets.

Within a few days the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones had both fallen by 4%. The Nasdaq was down 5%, along with the Nikkei 225, the Paris CAC40 and the Frankfurt DAX. The FTSE 100 and the Shanghai Composite dropped 6%, and the Hang Seng was down 8%.

Donald Trump was talking about imposing tariffs on China back in 2016, when he was campaigning for the White House. In April 2017 he agreed to a 100-day plan for trade talks to reduce the US deficit with China, but these failed and so he started threatening tariffs.

In January 2018 he started by imposing tariffs on all imported washing machines and solar panels, not just the ones coming from China. He then went on and included all steel and aluminium imports.

In April 2018 he began targeting China specifically with tariffs of 25% on $50 billion of imports starting in July. At that point he announced a plan for a further 10% on $200 billion of imports - this was imposed in September and due to be increased to 25% on the 1 January 2019.

Last year ended up being the worst for equity markets since the Financial Crisis, with the FTSE 100 losing 12.5%. Much of this was blamed on the trade wars.

At the beginning of December, the US agreed to delay any increase in tariffs until March, and in February it was delayed further. This corresponded with an upturn in markets around the world and between the 1 January 2019 and the end of April the FTSE 100 went up by over 10%.