How private investors are topping the performance charts
Kyle and Myron Jobson, a personal finance expert at interactive investor, to discuss our own performance index, which is a barometer of how private investors are faring.
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
Kyle is joined by Myron Jobson, a personal finance expert at interactive investor, to discuss our own performance index, which is a barometer of how private investors are faring. Topics discussed include the secret sauce that has led private investors to outperform multi-asset fund managers (in the Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector), how the top 10 holdings differ across age groups, and the reasons behind the average portfolio weighting to cash declining in 2024.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
