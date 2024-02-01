Interactive Investor

How private investors are topping the performance charts

1st February 2024 08:52

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Kyle is joined by Myron Jobson, a personal finance expert at interactive investor, to discuss our own performance index, which is a barometer of how private investors are faring. Topics discussed include the secret sauce that has led private investors to outperform multi-asset fund managers (in the Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector), how the top 10 holdings differ across age groups, and the reasons behind the average portfolio weighting to cash declining in 2024. 

​​​​Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

