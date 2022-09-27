Interactive Investor

How to protect your portfolio from sterling’s slump

27th September 2022 11:18

John Burford from interactive investor

After a bombshell mini-budget, technical analyst John Burford suggests a way investors can help hedge their portfolio against further downside.

Disclosure

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.

Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct.  Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Must read: FTSE 100, record food prices, Royal Mail, boohoo's crash

in 24 minutes

How a weak pound and strong US dollar impacts fund investors

about 23 hours ago

Five FTSE 100 shares set to benefit from a plunging pound

about 22 hours ago

Chart of the week: my bearish FTSE 100 forecast remains on track

2 days ago

Stockwatch: how UK’s mini-budget could trigger wave of takeovers

about 21 hours ago

Sterling hits record low: the bond and stock market winners and losers

2 days ago

Insider: directors buy into this massive dividend yield again

2 days ago

Five things to know this morning, including stocks, sterling and Saga

about 23 hours ago

Six ways the falling pound could hit your finances

1 day ago

How to invest during a recession: top tips and tactics

7 days ago