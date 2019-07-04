How trend investing with funds wins

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Staying in the market through thick and thin has its benefits, but it is not always the best approach.

Like all great travellers, "I have seen more than I remember, and remember more than I have seen."

This was Benjamin Disraeli's description of hindsight and shows how unreliable he thought it was as a guide for making decisions about the future. I have to be very careful not to wander into 'Alice in Wonderland' territory when making decisions about my own fund investments.

It is only too easy to remember what you would like to remember, rather than what really happened. It's said that instinct is the nose of the mind, but surely it must be better to use reliable, regularly produced performance numbers and graphs to assist your choices, and let instinct take second place.

Active momentum

At Saltydog Investor we use an active momentum approach (sometimes called 'trend investing') to choose the Investment Association sectors and funds for our portfolios. The basic idea is that when money is invested into a fund or sector its value will rise, and as it attracts more and more investors the impetus will increase. The opposite is also true.

We are not day traders; however, we do have time-based achievement and volatility rules that mean we buy and sell funds according to their performance. When there are no opportunities to make gains, and the markets are falling, we would expect to be invested in low volatility funds and cash. We treat cash as a sector in its own right.

Generally, the financial industry does not promote this active momentum approach, especially when using unit trust funds; instead, it encourages private investors down the route of 'buy and hold'.

This is where a selection of funds are chosen with the intention of hanging on to them, the theory being that over the long term equity markets will outperform other investments. It's a low-maintenance, lazy strategy, but it keeps trading costs down.

During times of market disruption, you are encouraged to cling on to the funds because, even if there is a collapse, their pedigree is strong enough for them to claw back the losses when markets recover. To me, though, that is a pointless exercise when your investment could be safely in cash or making a return elsewhere.

According to this year's 'Spot the Dog' report from wealth manager Tilney, £54.6 billion is languishing in funds that have consistently failed to beat their benchmark over the past three years. The list includes the £4.9 billion Woodford Equity Income fund (as it was valued at the time – we all know what happened there), the £3.9 billion Artemis Global Income fund, and the £1.94 billion Threadneedle UK fund. Even the best fund managers can have long periods of underperformance, and there are no rewards for loyalty.

The graph below shows the performance of our actively managed Tugboat portfolio for the nine months from the beginning of August 2018 to the end of April 2019.

Tugboat beats the FTSE 100 by 7.5%