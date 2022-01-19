How to turbo-charge your budgeting

It’s that time of the year when the hashtag No Spend January starts to pop up on Instagram and Twitter. Like Dry January and Veganuary - when people quit alcohol or animal products for a month - No Spend January involves cutting something out; in this case, it’s all non-essential spending.

Some people do it to help their finances recover from Christmas. Others are members of an extreme saving and investment movement known as Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) and do it as part of their longer-term ambitions.

Enthusiasts post calendars crossing off the days of their no-spend month, offer tips and generally share the highs and lows of the challenge - from cooking with random ingredients, to cracking and buying something in the sales.

Nicola Richardson has done the challenge five years in a row. She avoids eating out, takeaways, coffees and alcohol, shares lifts to work and keeps her food shop to a minimum. The annual habit kickstarts her year, allowing her to overpay her mortgage by £100 and put £700 into a stocks and shares ISA with the savings she makes. Good for her, I thought.

But I rolled my eyes when I saw the counter-response online. “All of these f—ing things are so f—ing boring,” said one. “I’ve got a funeral next week. I’m actually looking forward to it - better than penny-pinching!” said another. “January is already miserable, don’t know why you’d actively try to make it worse,” whinged yet another. Comments about her seeming like fun were predictably peppered throughout.

It's easy to mock people being frugal and making the most of their money, but there's currently a cost of living crisis. Inflation, upcoming tax hikes and scarily high energy bills (quite possibly for the next couple of years) will continue to seriously squeeze household finances.

Meanwhile, borrowing on credit cards rose to its highest level in more than a year in November. Britons added £900 million to credit cards, taking total net borrowing that month to £1.2 billion, the highest level since lockdown eased in June 2020. It even looks high compared to December 2019, when the nation spent £681 million on plastic.

It means most of us - whatever our income - will have to find ways to turbo-charge our budgeting. And not along the lines of fatuous articles suggesting we cut out avocados or reconsider a six-figure home renovation.

Low spending and saving can make you sound boring and smug, but it need not be. I know this after doing a low-spend January in 2020. I was inspired after talking to a brilliant mum of five, who every January for years has managed to get her husband and children on board, forgoing pocket money and the usual spending and sticking to game and film nights for entertainment.

I set myself a weekly budget and saw my month revolve around drinks at home with friends, free comedy gigs, baking, pizza vouchers, free dog walks courtesy of an expired subscription with BorrowMyDoggy, and reading more books than usual. There was also the novelty of proper phone calls with loved ones I hadn’t spoken to in ages.