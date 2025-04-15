How US and global fund managers are responding to the sell-off

Having enjoyed robust gains in recent years, investors have had a sharp reminder that the stock market is never without its risks and volatility.

While accommodative monetary policy, strong corporate earnings and the euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) have propelled the S&P 500 to record highs, the index has charted a wildly rocky course since President Trump’s so-called Liberation Day, 90-day tariff reprieve and the escalation into a full-blown trade war with China.

Geopolitical tensions have reignited concerns over supply chains, inflationary pressures and the prospect of global recession.

As uncertainty surrounding US trade policy and tariffs continues to weigh heavily on sentiment, investors are once again navigating choppy waters. To help make sense of the road ahead, we spoke to five US and global fund managers willing to share the strategic shifts they’ve made – and their outlook for what’s next.

Mark Sherlock

Federated Hermes US Smid Equity

S&P 500 year-end target: 6,500

Mark Sherlock, head of US equities and manager of the Federated Hermes US Smid Equity fund, is the most bullish of those we spoke to, with a year-end target for the S&P 500 of 6,500 – up more than 10% on a closing level of 5,882 at the end of last year.

“While causing a lot of uncertainty and therefore market volatility, the majority of tariffs are likely to be short-lived, allowing President Trump to win concessions given the balance of power lies within the US,” he says.

“We believe the short-term behaviour of the market will settle over the course of the coming weeks as a clearer understanding of the policy backdrop materialises.”

He reckons the new administration’s pro-economy and pro-growth agenda will be supportive of US companies, particularly small and mid-caps – “the economic backbone of the US” – given their domestic focus.

The largest overweight positions in his portfolio are industrials and materials due to the expected tailwinds from Trump’s America First policy.

As the recent sell-off took small and mid-cap valuations to below their 10-year average and a 30% discount to their large-cap peers, Sherlock topped up his highest conviction holdings and initiated new positions from his watch list.

“In uncertain times, having a portfolio of cash-generative companies with strong balance sheets seems a sensible way to be positioned,” he adds.

Mark Ellis

Nutshell Growth

S&P 500 year-end target: 6,100

As an ex-trader Nutshell Growth manager Mark Ellis is accustomed to anticipating market movements. He recalibrates the portfolio twice per month, a process prioritised during heightened volatility.

The concentrated quality growth fund has significant exposure to large-cap US tech. However, in March, amid escalating trade tensions between the US and Canada, its relative value approach identified more opportunities in Europe, reducing the US allocation to an all-time low of 58%.

On 11 March, when the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, spiked to an intraday high of 29.6, he identified European mid-caps – Swedish software company Fortnox AB (OMX:FNOX), Norwegian IT consultancy Bouvet and Germany’s ATOSS Software SE (XETRA:AOF) – as a “safe harbour”.

During April’s sell-off, which saw the VIX hit 60.1 on 7 April, Ellis capitalised on knock-down valuations to add to Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META), Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) and MSCI in the US, as well as the world’s largest dedicated chip foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM). That took US exposure to 60% and technology to 51%.

“Looking ahead, we’re hopeful that negotiations will allow a broader alignment around the 10% minimum tariff with more exclusions,” he says.

Once the tariff shock subsides, Trump’s pro-business policies and a rate-cutting Federal Reserve should provide market support, he adds: “[That] will hopefully allow the S&P to grind back and finish the year around 6,100.”

In the event of increased escalation and a recessionary bear market, however, his expectation falls to 4,800.