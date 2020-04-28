HSBC profits dive: is there any hope?

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

If there are glimmers of hope at the moment, these tend to be in those areas where HSBC has some control of its own destiny.

Operating expenditure has been reduced by 5%, the general financial strength of the bank has resulted in a slight improvement to its capital buffer, which currently stands at 14.6% (previously 14.3%), while a slight tailwind has come in the form of Net Interest Income, up 1.9% in the period.

Further out, the bank may benefit from lifting some of the measures it has introduced to help customers in certain regions, on the form of mortgage assistance, payment holidays and the waiving of certain fees and charges, as customers repay the faith and help being offered to them.

From a broader perspective, the banks are certainly in a stronger position to withstand this onslaught than they were leading up to and during the financial crisis of just over a decade ago.

Equally, HSBC may be well placed to be one of the initial beneficiaries as Asian economies in general begin to stage something of an economic recovery, given its large exposure to the region.

In the meantime, however, much heavy lifting is required. The nearer-term outlook for the banks is sombre and the HSBC share price has fallen 26% in the last three months alone.

Even prior to the pandemic, HSBC had been facing some significant challenges arising from the US/China trade dispute, political unrest in Hong Kong and uncertainty arising from the UK’s exit from the EU.

As such, the shares have dropped 37% over the last year, as compared to a 21% decline for the wider FTSE 100 index, with the market consensus of the shares as a “sell” remaining intact, reflecting that, if there is value to be found in the sector, investors believe it to be elsewhere.

