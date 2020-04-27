Chart of the week: FTSE 100 could do something spectacular very soon

I remain bearish on the FTSE index – and here’s why

It has been two weeks (from 14 April) since I posted my bearish outlook for shares and, in that time, the FTSE 100 has moved precisely nowhere. But I believe it is only a matter of time before the next leg down begins.

As long-time readers know, I base my forecasts on a reading of the wave patterns already made on the charts and a reading of prevailing sentiment.

My basic iron-clad rule is that when sentiment becomes extremely bullish, I tend to look for tops and vice versa. Historically, that has been the consistent pattern throughout history.

The US markets are much better served than ours for providing internal market and sentiment data. In the US we have the weekly Commitment of Traders reports (COT) on the massive futures markets that gives hard numbers to the positioning of the speculators and the commercials.

Speculators – especially the hedge funds – are largely trend-followers and amass their largest net long positions near major tops.

And there is also a valuable survey undertaken daily of professional advisers about their bullish or bearish attitudes. This is the Daily Sentiment Index (DSI). Again, when that index gets too bullish or bearish, that is when trend changes tend to occur.

And it must seem perverse to those who believe that the news drives the markets, that tops are made when everyone is bullish.

It seems so obvious that the market should continue higher when all the news is favourable, such as we are seeing today.

Yes, everywhere you look, pundits proclaim that the worst of the pandemic effects are over or about to be so. Roll back to late February (it seems ages ago, doesn’t it?) and the vast majority of the pundits saw only clear blue skies with interest rates ever weakening and with full employment.

Many were forecasting the FTSE was poised to hit the 8,000 mark – and beyond.

That is what happens when excessive herding creates the perfect conditions for a top. And those conditions are being reproduced in today’s recovery.

One age-old feature of bull markets is that trading volumes expand as shares rise and trading volumes drop off in the dips. But look at this chart of the S&P with daily trading volumes plotted: