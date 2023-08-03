Hunting for the best value opportunities among ‘cheap’ UK shares

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Despite plenty of bargain opportunities, the perpetual lack of love among investors for the UK equity market is perplexing the pros. One of them is Neil Shah, director at investment research firm Edison Group. He joins Kyle to make the case for the UK and find some possible value opportunities for your portfolio.

