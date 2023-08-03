Interactive Investor

Hunting for the best value opportunities among ‘cheap’ UK shares

3rd August 2023 09:06

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Despite plenty of bargain opportunities, the perpetual lack of love among investors for the UK equity market is perplexing the pros. One of them is Neil Shah, director at investment research firm Edison Group. He joins Kyle to make the case for the UK and find some possible value opportunities for your portfolio.

​​​​​​Join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: this highly ranked FTSE 100 company has our eyeballs

about 8 hours ago

AIM ISAs are 10 years old: these shares are the big winners

about 8 hours ago

Stockwatch: stay strapped in for the ride at this FTSE 100 stalwart

about 13 hours ago

Bond Watch: US debt downgrade and the bond Bill Ackman is shorting

about 14 hours ago

The one equity sector fund investors are buying

about 14 hours ago

What the hype cycle can tell you about investing in AI

about 13 hours ago

Interest rates rise to 5.25%: what does this mean for me?

1 day ago

Rolls-Royce shares rally again as faith in new boss builds

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: cheap for a good reason or badly mispriced bargains?

1 day ago

Eight investment trusts that could be takeover targets

2 days ago