ii to acquire D2C customer book from Jarvis Investment Management Ltd

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform and number one flat-fee provider, has agreed to acquire the direct-to-consumer retail customer book from Jarvis Investment Management Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Jarvis Securities plc AIM:JIM).

Jarvis Investment Management Limited (JIML) acts as an execution-only broker for retail clients in the UK through a range of dealing accounts under several brands*.

The deal further cements ii’s position as a market leader in the direct to retail investment space. It follows a year in which ii led the UK D2C market in net flows with £6.1 billion.

ii has a strong track record of acquiring, integrating, and investing in complementary platform businesses**. This latest acquisition also follows a strong period of organic growth for the platform.

Great choice, value, and service

Upon joining ii, Jarvis Investment Management Ltd customers will benefit from ii’s outstanding value, choice, and service.

Available investments range from ready-made portfolios to individual stocks. JIML customers will now have access to one of the widest ranges on the market, allowing them to build a portfolio around their investment style and needs, with charges that are clear and do not eat into their portfolios over time.

In addition to award-winning ISA, SIPP, Junior ISA, and General Investment accounts, they will also benefit from ii’s market-leading experts, tools, insights, and educational content on offer. Features like the ii Community, a social trading platform which is exclusive (and free to use) for ii customers, will be theirs.

They can also expect award-winning customer service from a platform rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive of interactive investor, says: “I am thrilled that interactive investor is acquiring Jarvis’s retail investment business and look forward to welcoming Jarvis’s brokerage customers to the ii platform. They will not be disappointed when they discover the outstanding choice, service, and value we offer.

“We are never satisfied and work relentlessly to innovate and deliver the best investment experience for our customers. With this latest development, our great value platform is now accessible to even more investors.”

Notes to editors

*London South East Trading, ShareDeal Active, SharePrices Trading, and x-o.co.uk.

**interactive investor completed the acquisition of TD Direct Investing in 2017, ATS in 2019, and Share plc in 2020 and the D2C customer book from Equiniti in 2021.