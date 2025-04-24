ii comments on DWP plan to consolidate small pension pots
Understanding and engaging with your pension is crucial to avoid sleepwalking into an unsatisfactory retirement, writes Myron Jobson.
24th April 2025 10:52
by Myron Jobson from interactive investor
Share on
Commenting on reforms to combine small pension pots, revealed todayby the Department for Work and Pensions, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “The message is clear: it is time to get serious about saving for retirement. In a world where workplace pension schemes that provide a guaranteed income for life have (largely) gone the way of the dodo, the onus is increasingly on individuals to take charge of their pension savings.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
“Understanding and engaging with your pension is crucial to avoid sleepwalking into an unsatisfactory retirement. Initiatives like the proposed small pots consolidator is part of broader efforts - including the long-anticipated pensions dashboard and the now-abandoned 'pot for life' proposal - aimed at getting people seriously engaged with their long-term savings.
“But there’s no need to wait for government action to get started. Savers can already consolidate old workplace pensions into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP), giving them access to a vast range of investment options and potentially lower fees. Flat-fee structures, in particular, can be cost-effective for those with pensions that could turn into a sizeable pot once brought together as the charges remain fixed even as your pension grows. Taking ownership of your retirement savings now could make a world of difference later on.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Important information – SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.