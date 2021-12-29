The ii fund and trust quiz of 2021
Think you know your UCITS from your ETFs and what star fund managers have been up to this year? Test your knowledge of the fund industry here.
1) What was the first investment trust to IPO in 2021?
- Atrato Onsite Energy
- VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
- JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
- Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust
2) In February, which fund manager was reportedly planning a comeback?
- Anthony Bolton
- Hugh Henry
- Neil Woodford
- Nicola Horlick
3) Which investment trust re-entered the FTSE 250 index in March on the back of a marked improvement in performance following a change in management in October 2020?
- Schroders UK Public Private Trust
- Edinburgh Investment Trust
- Temple Bar
- Artemis Alpha Trust
4) It was announced in March that James Anderson (pictured above) will step down from managing Scottish Mortgage on 30 April 2022. What types of companies does Scottish Mortgage invest in?
- ‘Unloved’ value companies
- Reliable dividend payers
- Turnaround stocks
- Transformational growth companies
5) Which popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) broadened its investable universe earlier this year to address liquidity risk and concentration concerns?
- iShares Global Clean Energy
- Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF
- iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
- iShares Core MSCI World ETF
6) In May, which fund manager apologised for short-term underperformance?
- Crispin Odey
- Nick Train
- Bill Ackman
- James Henderson
7) In June, interactive investor launched its ‘skin in the game’ campaign. Of trusts in the interactive investor Super 60 or ACE 40 lists, which has the largest personal investment by its management team?
- Syncona
- Capital Gearing
- Scottish Mortgage
- F&C Investment Trust
8) In July, a first-of-its-kind trust had to scale back applications ahead of its IPO due to high demand from investors. What theme does the trust invest in?
- Robotics
- Space
- Quantum computing
- Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
9) In August, a fund manager warned investors off buying an investment trust he manages due to its high premium. Which fund manager was it?
- Michael Lindsell
- James Anderson
- Bill Ackman
- Mark Mobius
10) In September, it was announced that dividend tax will increase by 1.25 percentage points from April 2022. Dividends above a certain threshold are taxed, what is the threshold?
- £1,000
- £2,000
- £3,000
- £5,000
11) In October, the board of one of the oldest investment trusts proposed a merger with JPMorgan Global Growth & Income. Which trust was it?
- Scottish Investment Trust
- Witan
- Murray Income
- Personal Assets
12) In November, which tech giant did Terry Smith (pictured above) disclose he had been building a position in?
- Alphabet (Google)
- Netflix
- Apple
- Amazon
13) From 1 January 2021 to 6 December 2021, what has been the best-performing fund sector?
- North America
- Commodities/Natural Resources
- India/Indian Subcontinent
- Japan
14) From 1 January 2021 to 6 December 2021, what has been the worst-performing fund sector?
- UK Equity Income
- Emerging Markets
- Latin America
- China/Greater China
Please scroll down for the answers...
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Answers
1) VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
2) Neil Woodford
3) Temple Bar
4) Transformational growth companies
5) iShares Global Clean Energy
6) Nick Train
7) Scottish Mortgage
8) Space
9) Michael Lindsell
10) £2,000
11) Scottish Investment Trust
12) Amazon
13) India/Indian Subcontinent
14) Latin America
Editor's Picks