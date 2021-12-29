The ii fund and trust quiz of 2021

Think you know your UCITS from your ETFs and what star fund managers have been up to this year? Test your knowledge of the fund industry here.

1) What was the first investment trust to IPO in 2021? Atrato Onsite Energy

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust 2) In February, which fund manager was reportedly planning a comeback? Anthony Bolton

Hugh Henry

Neil Woodford

Nicola Horlick 3) Which investment trust re-entered the FTSE 250 index in March on the back of a marked improvement in performance following a change in management in October 2020? Schroders UK Public Private Trust

Edinburgh Investment Trust

Temple Bar

Artemis Alpha Trust

4) It was announced in March that James Anderson (pictured above) will step down from managing Scottish Mortgage on 30 April 2022. What types of companies does Scottish Mortgage invest in? ‘Unloved’ value companies

Reliable dividend payers

Turnaround stocks

Transformational growth companies 5) Which popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) broadened its investable universe earlier this year to address liquidity risk and concentration concerns? iShares Global Clean Energy

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF

iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF

iShares Core MSCI World ETF 6) In May, which fund manager apologised for short-term underperformance? Crispin Odey

Nick Train

Bill Ackman

James Henderson

7) In June, interactive investor launched its ‘skin in the game’ campaign. Of trusts in the interactive investor Super 60 or ACE 40 lists, which has the largest personal investment by its management team? Syncona

Capital Gearing

Scottish Mortgage

F&C Investment Trust 8) In July, a first-of-its-kind trust had to scale back applications ahead of its IPO due to high demand from investors. What theme does the trust invest in? Robotics

Space

Quantum computing

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) 9) In August, a fund manager warned investors off buying an investment trust he manages due to its high premium. Which fund manager was it? Michael Lindsell

James Anderson

Bill Ackman

Mark Mobius

10) In September, it was announced that dividend tax will increase by 1.25 percentage points from April 2022. Dividends above a certain threshold are taxed, what is the threshold? £1,000

£2,000

£3,000

£5,000 11) In October, the board of one of the oldest investment trusts proposed a merger with JPMorgan Global Growth & Income. Which trust was it? Scottish Investment Trust

Witan

Murray Income

Personal Assets 12) In November, which tech giant did Terry Smith (pictured above) disclose he had been building a position in? Alphabet (Google)

Netflix

Apple

Amazon

13) From 1 January 2021 to 6 December 2021, what has been the best-performing fund sector? North America

Commodities/Natural Resources

India/Indian Subcontinent

Japan 14) From 1 January 2021 to 6 December 2021, what has been the worst-performing fund sector? UK Equity Income

Emerging Markets

Latin America

China/Greater China Please scroll down for the answers...

