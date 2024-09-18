ii named ‘Shareholder Engagement Champion’ for fourth year in a row

interactive investor (ii) has won two prestigious awards at the AIC Shareholder Engagement Awards 2024; Shareholder Engagement Champion, and Best Online Journalist - won by interactive investor’s Funds and Education Editor, Kyle Caldwell.

It was a successful evening at the Association of Investment Companies (AIC)’s Shareholder Engagement Awards yesterday, with two high-profile award wins for interactive investor (ii)– the UK’s second-largest direct to consumer investment platform.

The Shareholder Engagement Champion award, which interactive investor has won every year since the award’s inception four years ago, recognises the work that investment platforms do to facilitate and encourage shareholder engagement with investment companies. This includes voting, annual general meetings (AGMs), and important corporate actions.

interactive investor has long advocated for the democratisation of AGMs and has implemented a number of initiatives to stop barriers to entry for retail investors and possible disenfranchisement. ii also leads on educational content and guidance for investors in this space, including on its podcast: ‘On The Money.’

Entrants were scored on shareholder voting, AGM participation, corporate actions, as well as documents and data. The judges noted that interactive investor ‘continue to set the standard as an organisation that is clearly geared towards (and can evidence) shareholder engagement being at the very core of what we do.’

Commenting on the win, Richard Wilson, Chief Executive of interactive investor, said: “We are incredibly proud to be receiving an AIC Shareholder Engagement Award for the fourth year in a row. It means a lot and is testimony to the hard work that the ii team does every day to support the voice and informed choice of the ordinary investor. Whether it be voting, AGM attendance, or providing the best information available – the closer we can bring investment trusts together with their investors, the better for all stakeholders.”

A second win for interactive investor

Alongside this win, ii’s Funds and Investment Education Editor,Kyle Caldwell, won the hotly contested Best Online Journalist award, recognising his market-leading educational commentary and editorial in this space. Kyle also regularly interviews investment trust managers as part of the ‘Insider Interview’ series.

Commenting on the win, Kyle Caldwell, says: “Investment trusts are very popular with interactive investor customers, so it is nice to know that our coverage of the sector is respected. I work with a team of experienced financial writers whose goal is to make investing more accessible and ensure our customers are well informed. It’s great to receive recognition for my online news analysis articles, fund manager video interviews for 30,000 subscribers on the interactive investor YouTube channel, and insightful discussions with fund managers on our weekly On The Money Podcast.”