Not being recognised as the beneficial owner of stock has long been a problem for UK investors when holding shares electronically with a broker.



Shareholder Voting & Information is a free opt in service that enables you to receive shareholder materials and vote on decisions directly affecting your UK registered shareholdings held in your nominee account.



When there is an event, for example Voting by Proxy or Annual/semi annual reports, materials will be received electronically directly from the company which you hold shares. They will be placed into your Voting & Information mailbox which is available in your secure account. You will receive an email notification from us each time there is an event. We will not attach any documents to the email for security reasons.



Please note that this is an electronic service but in some circumstances an alternative method may be used.



Your voting mailbox

Each new event will be placed in your Voting Mailbox and they will be listed in date order with the most recent at the top of the list. You can also sort the list by clicking on one of the column headings.



To view an event or place your vote click on the link on the 'Type of Action' column, for example 'VOTE', on the row of the company/event that you wish to view.



Please note, if you click on an event in the 'Type of Action' column you will be redirected to an external website powered by Global Proxy Vote and Broadridge.



How to subscribe/unsubscribe

You can subscribe to and unsubscribe from this service at any time. Simply log in to your account, go to:

account > personal details & preferences > Update your preferences

and tick/untick the subscribe button.