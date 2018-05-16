Shareholder voting & information

As the most widely owned stock in the UK, Lloyds Bank continues to generate the most engagement with shareholders. But there were plenty of other high-profile meetings in 2022 that gave investors a chance to let companies know what they thought of them. On occasions, one side might have wished they hadn’t bothered.

Aviva used its annual get-together to wave through a £4.75 billion return of capital, but it was the behaviour of some shareholders that grabbed the headlines, and for the wrong reasons. Sexist comments aimed at Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s first female CEO, proved there is still work to be done eradicating behaviour more fitting to the Dark Ages. A topic very much of the modern age continued to cause chaos at AGMs held by the major oil companies.

After police removed climate protestors from Shell’s meeting in May, it emerged that 20% of shareholders voted against the firm’s energy transition strategy. The same number voted in favour of a special resolution forcing Shell to do more to cut greenhouse gas emissions. A fifth of votes going against the majority demonstrates the power that shareholders wield, although, in this instance, the enthusiasm for change was significantly lower than the previous year. It was a similar story at BP.

It was a much more predictable outcome at GSK, where shareholders rubber stamped the drug giant’s demerger of its £29 billion consumer healthcare business Haleon. Despite poor performance in the aftermath, any regrets will have been dismissed by a recent rally to record highs.