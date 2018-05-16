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Shareholder voting & information

Have your say on the companies you invest in.

Your vote counts

In November 2021, we made being able to vote at company annual general meetings, and other voting events, the default setting on ii (but you can still opt out if you wish).

Customers are eligible to place a vote via ii’s ‘voting mailbox’ service online (unless you unsubscribe from the service), as well as being notified of shareholder events, such as AGMs.



As of July 2023 ii customers can now vote through the app. Read more in the following articles.

Private investors can have a powerful collective influence over a company’s conduct and future direction through their vote, should they wish to use it. And we believe it is our duty to facilitate this.

Our latest numbers are hugely encouraging and are a timely reminder that you don’t always need to reinvent the wheel to effect positive and significant change. Sometimes, you just need to remove barriers and red tape. We know there is far more to do.

Nor are we complacent. But our data should be food for thought for the industry. We shouldn’t let UK PLC off the hook, either – shareholder communications need to be far better tailored to private investors, who have been disenfranchised by legalese for too long.

Richard Wilson, CEO at interactive investor

How can I vote?

Companies ask shareholders to vote on things like the board of directors, approving dividends and how the company is run.



ii customers will now receive notifications through their ii app 'voting mailbox' service, informing them when they are eligible to place a vote. They will also be notified about important shareholder events, including AGMs. 

Subscribed customers will see a Voting Mailbox in their online account (under ‘portfolio’ at the top of the page).

Here you will receive notifications for all the UK-listed companies you own shares in. Where available, you’ll see links to view an event or place a vote.



Marks & Spencer partnered with us in a pilot project as part of the Share Your Voice campaign, enabling us to connect with nominee shareholders to encourage participation and voting at our AGM. Read more

Your AGM guide: what you can do and how to do it
Why shareholder voting is important

What do ii customers vote on?

We saw a 30% increase in the number of votes processed, from 162,673 in 2021 to 210,801 in 2022.

AGM attendance, as measured by the number of unique accounts requesting letters of representation, doubled. This was from a very low base –  720 letters were sent in 2022, up from 359 in 2021, 263 in 2020, and beating pre pandemic levels (651 in 2019). This emphasises the challenge UK PLC and the wider platform industry face if AGMs are to gain broader engagement. 

But the picture is nuanced. The percentage of votes used in 2022 fell to 8%, compared to 14% in 2021. This is likely because, having enrolled the wider customer base, the ability to vote on interactive investor is no longer the preserve of those with a more natural inclination to do so.

The most voted shares on the interactive investor platform in 2023

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 
2VODAFONE GROUP PLC
3BP PLC
4AVIVA PLC
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
6AVIVA PLC
7GSK PLC
8HALEON PLC
9LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
9SCOTTISH MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Note: AVIVA PLC held two separate AGM meetings on the same day in 2023, so appear more than once in the Top 10.

As the most widely owned stock in the UK, Lloyds Bank continues to generate the most engagement with shareholders. But there were plenty of other high-profile meetings in 2022 that gave investors a chance to let companies know what they thought of them. On occasions, one side might have wished they hadn’t bothered.

Aviva used its annual get-together to wave through a £4.75 billion return of capital, but it was the behaviour of some shareholders that grabbed the headlines, and for the wrong reasons. Sexist comments aimed at Amanda Blanc, Aviva’s first female CEO, proved there is still work to be done eradicating behaviour more fitting to the Dark Ages. A topic very much of the modern age continued to cause chaos at AGMs held by the major oil companies.

After police removed climate protestors from Shell’s meeting in May, it emerged that 20% of shareholders voted against the firm’s energy transition strategy. The same number voted in favour of a special resolution forcing Shell to do more to cut greenhouse gas emissions. A fifth of votes going against the majority demonstrates the power that shareholders wield, although, in this instance, the enthusiasm for change was significantly lower than the previous year. It was a similar story at BP.

It was a much more predictable outcome at GSK, where shareholders rubber stamped the drug giant’s demerger of its £29 billion consumer healthcare business Haleon. Despite poor performance in the aftermath, any regrets will have been dismissed by a recent rally to record highs.

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy at ii

Our awards

ii collects shareholder engagement award

We were delighted to win the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) recent Shareholder Engagement Award, for the fourth consecutive year.

The award recognises the work we continually do to encourage shareholder engagement with investment companies, including voting, annual general meetings (AGMs) and corporate actions. We're proud to be at the forefront of driving greater shareholder engagement, and will continue to do more in this space.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, received the award from Richard Stone, chief executive of the Association of Investment Companies

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By Graeme Evans
28 April

Your vote counts: the investment trust AGMs in May 2022

By David Kimberley
22 April

Your vote counts: Barclays, Unilever, Glaxo, BAE Systems, Ocado

By Graeme Evans
14 April

Your vote counts: Glencore, NatWest, BAT, AstraZeneca, HSBC, LSE

By Graeme Evans
8 April

Your vote counts: a crib sheet for these hot AGMs

By Graeme Evans
1 April

Your vote counts: Smith & Nephew’s new million-pound CEO put to vote

By Graeme Evans
25 March

Your vote counts: put these FTSE 100 meetings in your diary this AGM season

By Graeme Evans
25 March

Your vote counts: the investment trust AGMs in April

By Neema Nabavian
10 March

Is it the dawn of a new era for shareholder activism?

By Jemma Jackson
2 March

JPMorgan Russian Securities Trust faces continuation vote

By Neema Nabavian
16 February

Merryn Somerset Webb: the future of AGMs is bright

By Merryn Somerset Webb
15 February

Merryn Somerset Webb: we all have the power to transform capitalism

By Merryn Somerset Webb
18 February

Your vote counts: record AIM listing to hold first AGM

By Graeme Evans
11 February

Your vote counts: is this exec worth a £90,000 pay rise?

By Graeme Evans
4 February

Your vote counts: ex-RBS chief to host first easyJet AGM

By Graeme Evans
28 January

Your vote counts: where to put your cross at these FTSE 100 AGMs

By Graeme Evans
21 January

Your vote counts: WH Smith given bloody nose by angry investors

By Graeme Evans
14 January

Your vote counts: Countryside Properties has explaining to do

By Graeme Evans
10 January

‘More DIY investors making their voices heard’

By Jemma Jackson
7 January

Your vote counts: WH Smith’s big bonuses divide opinion

By Graeme Evans
19 November

Your vote counts: Darktrace, Renishaw, CVS

By Graeme Evans
12 November

Your vote counts: Wetherspoons among firms facing shareholder revolt  

By Graeme Evans
5 November

Your vote counts: why it's now easier than ever to have a say at AGMs

By Graeme Evans
22 October

Your vote counts: video games, an investment manager and AI

By Graeme Evans
13 October

Tom Bailey: BlackRock voting rules help ward off index criticism

By Tom Bailey
8 October

Your vote counts: bingo, bonuses and problematic pay

By Graeme Evans
1 October

Your vote counts: why BHP shareholders are told to reject green plan

By Graeme Evans
24 September

Your vote counts: FTSE 250 firm faces revolt against £100m bonus

By Graeme Evans
17 September

Your vote counts: Babcock, Moonpig, AO World, Novacyt, Diageo

By Graeme Evans
30 July

Your vote counts: why this AGM season was revolutionary

By Graeme Evans
26 July

Older armchair warriors lead the way on AGM votes

By Jemma Jackson
16 July

Your vote counts: Royal Mail, Halma and Premier Foods 

By Graeme Evans
9 July

Your vote counts: what to expect at BT, British Land and Burberry AGMs

By Graeme Evans
2 July

Your vote counts: will M&S and Sainsbury's avoid AGM trouble?

By Graeme Evans
25 June

Your vote counts: FTSE 100 star stock is guaranteed a rough ride

By Graeme Evans
18 June

Your vote counts: what to expect at Tesco and Scottish Mortgage AGMs

By Graeme Evans
17 May

Your vote counts: Lloyds Bank AGM, Shell and Next

By Graeme Evans
10 May

Why Barclays shareholders may need to be patient

By Alistair Strang
7 May

IAG losses pile up during wait for travel green light

By Richard Hunter
12 April

Month in the markets: value rally in US and Europe continues

By Tom Bailey
6 January

Investment trust shareholder rights: a beginner’s guide

By Kyle Caldwell
16 March

Rebel shareholders call for Strategic Equity Capital to be wound up

By Tom Bailey
15 March

Far too few retail investors are voting, says interactive investor

By Jemma Jackson
12 March

Your vote counts: Shell, Blue Prism, Tullow Oil

By Graeme Evans
5 March

Your vote counts: four AGMs to watch like a hawk

By Graeme Evans
26 February

Have your say: three biggest issues for shareholders right now

By Graeme Evans
12 February

Have your say: the upcoming AGMs that could get bloody

By Graeme Evans
11 February

Ian Cowie: investment trust shareholders should use their votes

By Ian Cowie
2 February

Have your say: possible AGM flashpoints this week

By Graeme Evans
29 January

Shareholder revolts are on the rise – here’s how they get results

By Andrew Hore
19 November

Shareholder voting: how you can make a real difference

By Graeme Evans
11 November

ii comments on Law Commission scoping paper

By Jemma Jackson
30 September

Two-thirds of investors think FTSE 100 bosses overpaid, poll shows

By Myron Jobson
3 June

Company fundraisings: what you need to know

By Graeme Evans

The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.