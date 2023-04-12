ii Private Investor Performance Index: Q1 2023

The rise of the over-30s: new trends emerge at the end of the first quarter, says interactive investor.

Average customer up 2.4% in Q1, with 35-44 age group up the most (2.7%)

35-44 year old age group also topping the tables over ii’s longest time period

Six months performance sees average customer performance up 7.1%

65+ cohort down the least over the past difficult year

Women outperforming men over ii’s longest time period, and down less over the past year

Q1 2023 has been a roller-coaster ride in the stock market, with a series of FTSE 100 record highs giving way to market jitters, catalysed by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Yet private investors managed to close Q1 in positive territory, with the average* ii customer, as measured by the ii Private Investor Performance Index, up 2.4% in median terms.

This was in line with professional investors, as measured by the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector (up 2.3%), which can be a useful comparator with private investor portfolios, with its mix of bonds, cash and equities.

Over each time frame recorded, ii customers have either levelled with or beaten the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector benchmark.

Over the longest period of time charted (3 years 3 months, when ii started collating the data), customers have performed in line with professional managers (up 7.9% versus 7.8% for the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector ).

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “Private investors have had to navigate some extraordinary twists and turns over the past few years. This index won’t always make comfortable reading, and nor should it, given the inevitable ups and downs in markets.

“What emerges from our data, over an uncertain period by any measure, is the importance of holding your nerve, staying invested, and having a well-diversified portfolio – never as easy as it sounds.

“Our latest data has seen the 35-44 age group top the customer performance tables over the longer term. This group tends to have a higher exposure to passives and US stocks, but other segments are holding their own too, using different – but not necessarily better or worse, strategies.”

New trends emerge at the end of Q1

Historically, it is interactive investor’s youngest and oldest customers who have tended to hog the top of the performance tables, but Q1 has marked a shift.

Customers in the 35-44 age group have come to the fore, leading performance in Q1 (up 2.7% versus 2.4% overall). This age group are also up the most over ii’s longest time frame of over 3 years 3 months, up 9.8% versus 7.9% overall.

The 35-44 age group has the highest (almost double) exposure to passive Exchange Traded Products (14.2% versus 7.6% for the wider customer base).

As well as a higher-than-average ETP exposure, this 35-44 cohort also seem to have higher than average US exposure, with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE:VUSD) each in the top 10 most-held instruments in that age cohort.