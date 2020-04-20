ii view: Alibaba pumping billions into cloud boom

Massive investment in cloud computing

ii round-up:

Chinese online retailer Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is to invest 200 billion yuan ($28.3 billion) in its cloud computing division over the next three years, as it battles fellow cloud rivals such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google-owner Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Investments will be made in servers and upgrading operating systems as the company extends its data centre infrastructure. The new money comes at a time when the corona crisis has injected additional stress into the global economy and underlined the importance of e-commerce.

Alibaba, founded by 18 people and originally led by Jack Ma, generates revenue mainly by selling advertising and promotional services to third-party merchants that list products on its e-commerce sites.

With most of China’s office-based personnel working from home in February as Covid-19 spread, the cloud division enjoyed surging demand for its software, including DingTalk, a workplace chat app used by both businesses and schools.

The cloud division accounts for less than one-tenth of Alibaba’s overall sales and has to date remained loss making. It generated revenue of over 10 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion) for the first time back in the last quarter of 2019.

Aided by the success of Singles Day in November, a Chinese similarity to Black Friday in the US, total Alibaba sales jumped by 38% to $23.2 billion in the last quarter of 2019.

Having risen by 55% during 2019, Alibaba shares are down by less than 2% during 2020. Amazon and Microsoft shares are up by 28% and 13% respectively year-to-date.

ii view:

China’s equivalent to US online retailing giant Amazon, Alibaba has made huge progress in its two-decade long history. A new chapter for the company recently commenced as founder Jack Ma passed the leadership reins to Daniel Zhang.

For investors, exposure to consumers in the world’s second-largest economy is an enticing prospect. A stock market valuation of around $550 billion trails the $1 trillion-plus of Amazon, leaving plenty of room for further potential growth.

For investors, Alibaba shares do not come cheap, sat on a forward one-year price/earnings ratio of over 200 compared to Amazon’s 80 times. As such, any setbacks could see the share price punished hard. But, with the company looking like a beneficiary of Covid-19 and investment being made into its e-commerce cloud prospects, further long-term growth looks highly likely.

Positives

Exposure to the world’s second-biggest economy

Looking to grow sales outside of China

Negatives

Cloud computing is loss making

Major company Tencent Holdings (SEHK:700) also competes in the cloud computing arena

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Strong buy

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.