ii view: Compass shares race north as profits surge

This global caterer is putting the pandemic behind it, flagging confidence in the outlook with a new £500 million share buyback programme. We assess prospects.

First-half results to 31 March

Underlying revenue up 38% to £11.6 billion

Operating profit up 280% to £638 million

Adjusted operating profit up 135% to £673 million

Interim dividend of 9.4p per share (Nil: H1 2021)

New share buyback programme of up to £500 million

Guidance:

Expects full-year organic revenue growth of around 30%, up from previous guidance of between 20% and 25%

Chief executive Dominic Blakemore said:

“We are mindful of global inflationary pressures, which have been exacerbated by the tragic events in Ukraine. Although we expect inflation to increase and continue at a heightened level in the medium term, we have a resilient business model to help mitigate this challenge.

“Inflation also provides a further impetus to outsourcing as organisations seek savings and we are capturing this growth opportunity as demonstrated by our record new business wins.”

ii round-up:

Catering company Compass Group (LSE:CPG) today looked to put the pandemic firmly behind it as it reported adjusted revenue growth above pre-Covid levels.

Adjusted operating profit rose 135% to £673 million, beating City forecasts, with strong growth enjoyed across all sectors.

Compass shares climbed by more than 10% in UK trading having come into these latest results down just over 4% year-to-date. Shares for catering rival Sodexo (EURONEXT:SW) are down by around 12% during 2022. The FTSE All share index has retreated by almost 5%.

Compass’s client retention rate proved to be its highest ever. Record new business wins of £2.5 billion over the last 12 months were detailed, while net debt has fallen back to within management’s target range.

Operating cashflow is up nearly 18% year-over-year and now underwrites a new share buyback programme of up to £500 million.

Full-year profit margin guidance has been left unchanged, although the organic revenue growth estimate is nudged higher to a possible 30%. That’s up from a previous estimate of between 20% and 25%.

An interim dividend of 9.4p per share was declared, with the Chertsey headquartered company not paying a dividend this time last year due to the pandemic.

Its next trading update is scheduled for 26 July.