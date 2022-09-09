ii view: Computacenter shares slump 10% today

Shares in this FTSE 250 company are down by almost a quarter so far this year. We assess prospects.

First-half results to 30 June

Revenue up 16.6% to £2.83 billion

Pre-tax profit down 6.4% to £108 million

Interim dividend of 22.1p per share

Cash held up 22% to £193.5 million

Chief executive Mike Norris said:

“As we have predicted and announced on multiple occasions, profitability for Computacenter was down in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, however, we remain on track to deliver our stated expectations of profit growth for the year as a whole.”

ii round-up:

IT equipment and solutions provider Computacenter (LSE:CCC) detailed mixed first-half results, impacted by recent supply shortages and tough comparatives with the Covid pandemic.

Pre-tax profit fell 6.4% to £108 million for the Hertfordshire headquartered company, marginally below City forecasts. Overall sales rose 16.6% to £2.83 billion, below the near 30% growth reported for the half year 2021.

Computacenter shares slumped 10% in UK trading, leaving them down by around a quarter year-to-date. Shares for fellow IT company Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS) are down by a similar amount during 2022, while bid target Micro Focus International (LSE:MCRO) are up by around a quarter. The wider FTSE 250 has fallen by close to a fifth during 2022.

Along with supplying equipment, Computacenter also advises organisations on IT strategy, implements the most appropriate technology, optimises performance, and manages its customers’ infrastructures.

Tough sales comparatives and a return of costs following a move back to normal operations following the Covid crisis both hindered profits.

An increase in cash held to £193.5 million aided a near one-third increase in the interim dividend year-over-year to 22.1p per share.

A third-quarter trading update is scheduled for 28 October.