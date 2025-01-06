ii view: Ford manages record EV sales in 2024
Shares in this more traditional car maker underperformed electric vehicle star Tesla in 2024. Buy, sell, or hold?
6th January 2025 11:28
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
Fourth-quarter and full-year US sales to 31 December
ii round-up:
Record electric vehicle (EV) sales helped auto maker Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) detail US annual 2024 sales growth that was ahead of the industry average.
A 38% rise in EV sales year-over-year to 285,291 aided overall US retail sales growth of 6% last year, double the industry average, according to Ford. Total US vehicle sales of 2.08 million compared with 1.99 million in 2023, their highest annual gain since the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
Shares in the S&P 500 company rose 2% following the announcement having come into this latest news down by almost a fifth in 2024. That’s similar to German rivals Volkswagen AG (XETRA:VOW) and Mercedes-Benz Group AG (XETRA:MBG), and in sharp contrast to a 63% gain for EV maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). The S&P itself rose 23% last year.
- Invest with ii: Buy US Stocks from UK | Most-traded US Stocks | What is a Managed ISA?
Sales of 1.16 million meant Ford trucks in the US remained the biggest seller in 2024. That included 765,649 F-Series pick-ups, as well as 33,510 F-150's versus 24,165 in 2023. Tesla previously launched its Cybertruck to compete in this category.
Ford's total fourth-quarter US sales of 530,660 was an increase from 487,840 a year ago and included EV demand growth of 22% to 77,258 vehicles. Within that, hybrid sales increased 26% to 47,082, with all-electric demand up 16% to 30,176.
In late October, Ford reported net income of $0.9 billion, down $0.3 billion from a year ago. That included a $1 billion charge previously taken in relation to its electric vehicle business in order to improve profitability and capital-efficient and generate growth.
Moving into 2025, Ford had boosted its vehicle inventory to help offset the impact of expected supply reductions during plant changeovers in relation to new product launches.
Fourth-quarter and full-year results are likely to be announced early February.
ii view:
Started in 1903, Ford today employs around 170,000 people. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, it operates across the three core businesses of Ford Blue, offering combustible and hybrid vehicles; Ford e, focused on electric vehicles; and Ford Pro providing commercial vehicles. Geographically, the US remains its biggest market accounting for two-thirds of sales, with Canada, the UK and Mexico other important markets contributing towards the balance.
For investors, losses at its Ford e division were previously reported, with a $1 billion charge affecting profit performance. Higher-than-forecast warranty costs previously impacted the business. High borrowing costs are likely to be hurting some buyers using finance, cost generally, and particularly for wages, are now elevated, while operational execution has by management’s own prior admission previously fallen short of requirements.
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
- US stock market outlook 2025: sectors to own and avoid
- ii view: Tesla shares reverse at speed
To the upside, third-quarter revenue growth of 5% to $46 billion marked the tenth consecutive quarter of growth. During 2024, the F-Series pick-up truck remained the USA’s best-selling truck for the 48th straight year. Sales of electrified vehicles are growing, while management initiatives continue to include a high focus on costs.
In all, growing sales and a forecast dividend yield in the region of 6% are attractive. That said, the current profit situation may persuade many investors to wait for signs of a clear upturn before taking an interest.
Positives
- Action to restructure the business taken
- Attractive dividend yield (not guaranteed)
Negatives
- Previous operational challenges
- Heightened costs
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Hold
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.