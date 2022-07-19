ii view: Informa finally revives the dividend
Shares in this media company are up year-to-date versus falls for the broader market. We assess prospects.
First-half trading update to 30 June
- Expects underlying revenue growth of 40% plus
- Reiterated full year expectations at the top end of its previous forecast
ii round-up:
Media company Informa (LSE:INF) has reiterated expectations for full-year profit towards the upper end of its previous forecast, as it continued to rejig its business portfolio and announced plans to resume dividend payments after a two-year hiatus.
Adjusted profit for the year until the end of December is expected to come in at the upper end of its March forecast of between £470 million to £490 million. An interim dividend of 3p per share is also planned as a debt of £1.9 billion this time last year has turned into net cash.
Informa shares rose by more than 4% in UK trading having come into this latest news up around 4% year-to-date. Shares for fellow conference events organiser RELX (LSE:REL) are down by around 5% during 2022, while education publisher and bid target Pearson (LSE:PSON) is up by a quarter.
Along with organising exhibitions and events via its markets division, FTSE 100 company Informa also provides information services and scholarly publishing.
A return to live and on-demand events following the pandemic has been great for the events business, and first-half group revenue to the end of June is up 40%.
The purchase of specialist content and audience development company Industry Dive for $389 million was accompanied by a $193 sale of its non-core fund flow business EPFR.
Broker Morgan Stanley noted that Informa’s portfolio restructuring is yielding higher proceeds than expected, allowing it to reinvest in faster-growing digital B2B events businesses while returning capital to shareholders. A £725 million share buyback programme remains ongoing. The broker reiterated its "overweight" stance, upping its estimated fair value price target to 730p.
First-half results are scheduled for 28 July.
ii view:
Prior to the pandemic in 2020, the company boasted a record of six consecutive years of growth in underlying revenue, profit, adjusted earnings and cashflow.
For investors, a cocktail of elevated inflation, rising interest rates and heightened geopolitical tensions offer a tough backdrop. Rising costs broadly for business and industry generally warrants consideration. So does an estimated price/earnings ratio above the 10-year average, suggesting the shares are not necessarily cheap.
More favourably, a recovery for its events business from the pandemic is clearly assisting and a rejigging of its business portfolio remains ongoing. The balance sheet has been strengthened, while a return to dividend payments is clearly a significant decision. In all, and with the consensus analyst estimate of fair value sat at over 680p per share, reason for longer-term optimism looks to persist.
Positives:
- Readjusting its business portfolio
- Strengthened balance sheet
Negatives:
- Uncertain economic outlook
- Subject to currency movements
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
