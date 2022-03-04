How to invest for difficult times

It isn’t easy knowing what to do with your portfolio during times of volatility, but there are things every investor can do to mitigate the effect. To help, Faith Glasgow has built a checklist to see you through every rough patch.

Remember your investment timescale As an equity investor, you should be thinking in terms of several years at least, and many investors have the luxury of a multi-decade investment time frame. Over that kind of period, markets can continue to deliver for investors despite shorter-term setbacks. To put that into perspective, over the 50 years to the end of 2021 – which include the bursting of the tech bubble in 2000, the 2008 financial crisis and the Covid pandemic – the S&P 500 has achieved a nominal annualised return of 9.4%. Even adjusting for inflation, real gains averaged 5.4% a year. But year-to-year fluctuations are inevitable. The index was up by 20%-plus in 19 of those years, but it lost ground in nine others, and fell by 20% in three. The key, as we stressed above, is not to panic. Check out our award-winning stocks and shares ISA

A guide on how investors can protect against inflation Diversification eases the pain The basis of a diversified portfolio is simple: different asset classes respond differently to circumstances, so by holding a mix of investments some of which tend to rise when others are falling, you help to protect the overall value of the portfolio. It therefore makes sense to own non-equity holdings such as bonds, real estate and commodities that will not be affected to the same extent (and may even gain) if equity markets are hard hit. The same is true to a lesser extent when it comes to different markets within global equities. For instance, the US markets made a much stronger recovery than the UK after coronavirus struck. The S&P 500 gained 18% in 2020, powered by its heavy weighting to tech stocks, while the unloved, tech-light FTSE 100 lost 14% over the year. Don’t be shy, ask ii…should I invest a lump sum now, or wait?

Mind & Money podcast: do you need to be confident and clever to be a successful investor? Similar differentiation can be seen between the fortunes of small and large cap stocks, different industrial sectors and different investment styles. For example, earnings for growing small-cap stocks or high-growth technology businesses with large bank loans are likely to be hard-hit if inflation pushes central banks to increase interest rates. Conversely, modestly priced ‘value’ stocks enable investors to earn their investment back more quickly than expensive ‘growth’ stocks – and in an inflationary environment, money now is worth more than money in the future. But it’s a mug’s game to try and second-guess what’s going to prosper in the complexities and uncertainties of any specific environment – or when the tide could turn again. Maintaining a well-diversified portfolio as a matter of course is the key. Consider whether anything about your investments has changed Having said that, it makes sense to review your existing holdings in the light of current disruptive events. If your fundamental reason for owning a stock remains the same, and if the underlying business is still operating normally and prospects have not been permanently affected by current events, then it’s reasonable to assume that in due course the share price will recover. If that’s not the case, you could reallocate the holding. You might also decide to make adjustments on the grounds of rebalancing, trimming your exposure to high-growth stocks or funds, for instance. In which case, assuming you don’t want to hold too much cash (see above), where might you reinvest the money? 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022

Squid Game: grisly lessons in how to manage your money well

Consider a short ETF A short ETF, or exchange-traded fund, provides a way to profit from share prices falling. They work by utilising short-selling, futures contracts and other derivatives to create an investment that moves in an inverse direction to its benchmark. But these tend to be short-term trades and have specific risks attached. Discover lessons on how to be a better investor here

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