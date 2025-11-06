ii view: National Grid will spend big under new chief exec
Supporting the UK government’s drive to develop AI Growth Zones and offering an attractive dividend yield. Buy, sell or hold?
6th November 2025 15:37
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
First-half results to 30 September
- Adjusted operating profit up 13% to £2.29 billion
- Interim dividend up 3% to 16.35p per share
- Net debt up 1% since late March to £41.85 billion
Chief executive John Pettigrew said:
"Our financial performance reflects another period of strong operational delivery in line with our five-year financial frame. We continue to deliver for our customers, investing a record £5 billion this half, and we are on track to invest over £11 billion this year.
“This investment in our networks is critical to ensure continued resilience, enable economic growth, deliver cleaner energy, and meet growing power demand.”
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
ii round-up:
National Grid (LSE:NG.) today detailed first half profits to late September that broadly matched City expectations, with the UK and US focused company soon to be headed by former Shell executive Zoë Yujnovich.
Adjusted operating profits rose 13% from a year ago to £2.29 billion. A 3% improvement in the interim dividend to 16.35p per share is payable to eligible shareholders on 13 January. John Pettigrew, chief executive for almost 10 years, is retiring, with the new head taking the helm from 17 November.
Shares in the UK’s largest utility company by stock market value gained 0.5% in UK trading having come into these latest results up by just over a fifth so far in 2025. That’s similar to both the FTSE 100 index and the UK’s biggest renewable energy generator SSE (LSE:SSE) year-to-date.
National Grid operates in the UK and across the Eastern coastal states of the USA. Group plans include total cumulative investment of around £60 billion up to its 2028/2029 financial year.
Investments during 2025 have included the upgrade of more than 100 miles of transmission lines in upstate New York as well as the replacement of 208 miles of leak-prone gas pipes in the US.
Future investments include around £23 billion in UK electricity transmission networks to help facilitate offshore generation and other new onshore system connections.
Builders of renewable generation regularly have to wait before being connected to the grid. Plans include readiness to connect 19 GigaWatts of additional demand to support the UK government’s drive to develop AI Growth Zones and datacentres.
Broker Morgan Stanley reiterated its ‘overweight’ stance on the shares post the results, flagging an estimated fair value price of 1250p per share.
ii view:
National Grid operates primarily in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas in the UK and the US. Its divisions include UK electricity transmission, UK electricity distribution, as well as divisions for New York and New England in the US. Geographically, the UK makes most of its profits at just over 70%, with the US the balance.
For investors, an investigation by regulator Ofgem into a fire at a National Grid plant which put Heathrow airport out of action, is ongoing with a fine possible. Negotiations with UK and US regulators create periodic uncertainty. Adjustments to taxes and capital allowances following the UK Budget could have an impact, while environmental considerations include potential new pylons across green fields and near homes.
- How we build a defensive buffer and three new buys in 2025
- Sainsbury’s on track to make over £1bn this year
- Stockwatch: how much notice should we take of Warren Buffett?
To the upside, and given a degree of predictability for energy usage, National Grid can offer five-year financial plans which few other companies can. Major investment in the group’s core transmission business is being made to help connect new renewable generation such as offshore windfarms. Geographical diversity includes exposure to the US, while a previous year £7 billion fundraising has strengthened the group’s balance sheet.
On balance, and despite continuing risks, this broadly defensive utility operator on a forecast dividend yield of around 4%, is likely to keep income investors supportive.
Positives:
- Attractive dividend payment (not guaranteed)
- Geographical diversity
Negatives:
- Subject to regulatory decisions
- Subject to currency movements
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.