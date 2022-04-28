ii view: Sainsbury's profits impress but shares hit new low

A food first approach is being pursued and the shares offer an attractive dividend yield. Buy, sell, or hold?

Full-year results to 5 March

Revenue includes fuel and excludes VAT up 2.9%

Adjusted pre-tax profit up 104% to £730 million

Final dividend of 9.9p per share

Total dividend for the year up 24% to 13.1p per share

Ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings down to 3.1 times from 3.4 times

Guidance:

Expects to report full year adjusted pre-tax profit of between £630 million to £690 million

Chief executive Simon Roberts said

“In a year of unprecedented change we have been relentlessly focused on putting customers and colleagues first while delivering the first year of our plan to put food back at the heart of Sainsbury’s. We said we would invest in value, innovation and service and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

ii round-up:

Supermarket operator Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY) today reported full-year profit to early March marginally above its prior forecast but warned of significant external pressures and uncertainties in the year ahead.

Adjusted profit of £730 million exceeded management’s previous estimate of around £720 million, although its initial profit estimate for the year ahead of between £630 million to £690 million is at the lower end of City forecasts.

Sainsbury's shares fell by more than 2% in UK trading to leave them down around 15% year-to-date at prices not seen since March 2021. Shares for rival Tesco (LSE:TSCO) are down around 5% so far in 2022, while the FTSE All-Share index is down around 1%.

A war in Ukraine has added to cost pressures from supply chain challenges in the wake of the pandemic, elevating inflation and raising concerns for consumer spending.

Retail sales including fuel rose 3.4% from a year ago, with digital related sales up to 39% of the total from 23% two years ago. Grocery sales over the year proved flat, while general merchandise sales fell by 11.9% and clothing sales climbed 12.7%.

The group’s financial services business returned to profit, generating £38 million, with management expecting a further improvement over the current financial year.

The FTSE 100 listed retailer also made an initial commitment to increase its dividend payout ratio to around 60% from a previous 53%.