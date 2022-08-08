ii view: stock slump turns Berkshire Hathaway's profit into big loss

Shares for this US conglomerate have comfortably outperformed the S&P 500 index year-to-date. Buy, sell, or hold?

Second-quarter results to 30 June

Operating earnings up 39% to $9.28 billion (£7.7 billion)

Net loss attributable to shareholders of $43.7 billion, down from earnings of $28 billion

Cash held of just over $100 billion

ii round-up:

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) conglomerate reported an improvement in business operating profit, but posted an overall net loss when allowing for the slump in the value of its investments.

Operating earnings of $9.28 billion (£7.7 billion), which excludes investment portfolio losses, rose 39% year-over-year, as businesses from insurance and railroad operations to building products manufacturing continued to recover from the prior pandemic.

But an overall net loss attributable to shareholders of $43.8 billion (£36.3 billion) came as investment portfolio losses of $53 billion (£44 billion) followed a downturn in markets this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rocketing inflation, higher interest rates and recession fears.

Berkshire shares are down by close to 3% year-to-date, the S&P 500 index is down by more than 13%, while shares for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the biggest US company, have fallen by around 9%.

The climb in Berkshire’s operating earnings, Mr Buffett’s preferred assessment of performance, came as its non-underwriting insurance business posted a 56% increase in profit to $1.9 billion. Profit for its railroad operations increased to $1.66 billion from last year’s quarterly $1.52 billion.

The Omaha Nebraska headquartered company, which operates over 90 businesses, bought back a further $1 billion of its own stock during this latest quarter, much less than the $3.2 billion purchased the previous quarter.

Broker Morgan Stanley reiterated its equalweight stance on the shares following the results, with an estimated fair value target of $367 per ‘B’ class share ahead of the current price at under $300 per ‘B’ class share.