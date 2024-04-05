ii view: unwavering confidence at housebuilder Berkeley Group

Third-quarter trading update to 29 February

Expects current full-year pre-tax profit of £550 million

Group net cash at the financial year end is forecast to be above the half year position of £422 million

Guidance:

Continues to expects pre-tax profit over three years to 30 April 2026 including this year of at least £1.5 billion

ii round-up:

Housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG) was established in 1976.

Today its brands include Berkeley Homes, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph and St William.

It operates principally in London, the Southeast of England and Birmingham, building more than 19,600 homes over the last five years.

ii view:

Berkeley Group highlights itself as the only large UK homebuilder focused on the regeneration and reviving of disused and underused land to build mixed-use neighbourhoods within the UK's most undersupplied markets. A constituent of the FTSE 100 index, it is the largest contributor to new homes in London. Industry competitors include Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), and Persimmon (LSE:PSN).

For investors, the challenging economic backdrop, including high borrowing costs, continues to overshadow, with sales rates remaining down around a third compared to the previous financial year. Increased regulatory factors such as fire safety and second staircases are adding to costs, stretched UK government finances arguably leave it less able to provide industry assistance, while costs generally for businesses, such as wages, remain elevated.

To the upside, Berkeley has an enviable track record of navigating difficult market conditions. Its concentration on London regularly sees investors from overseas buying its properties to rent out. Build cost inflation has eased with selling prices staying firm, while a strong existing land bank may also enable it to better direct cash back to shareholders as it awaits a broader industry recovery rather buying new land.

For now, and while a price-to-net asset value above that of rivals may suggest better value elsewhere, both a focus on shareholder returns and a confident profit outlook are likely to see the many fans of this housebuilder sit tight.

Positives:

An industry revered track record

Enjoys interest from overseas customers

Negatives:

Uncertain economic outlook

Challenging planning environment

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Hold