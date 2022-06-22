Inflation climbs to 9.1%: when will it stop rising?

We take a look at the latest inflation figures and explain why prices are up, what it means for savers and how high prices might go.

The worrying climb to double-digit inflation continues. Figures out today show record-breaking inflation, as the consumer prices index (CPI) edged up to 9.1% in May.

It won’t be a surprise for consumers, who have seen petrol and energy bills ramping up significantly in the last few months. And, depressingly, it shows that the Bank of England’s decision last week to raise the base rate to 1.25% has had little effect on runaway prices.

Let them eat fruit

Today’s inflation figures are driven by food, energy and petrol prices: food prices rose 1.5% between April and May 2022 and energy costs climbed 0.7%. And it’s the basics that are rising the most. White bread costs 2.6% more than it did in April, wholemeal bread costs an extra 2.8% and flour prices surged by 3%.

Neil Shearing, group chief economist from Capital Economics comments that, “higher food prices have accounted for about one quarter of the increase in inflation in advanced economies over the past year, and around one-third of the increase in inflation in emerging economies.”

Russia and Ukraine produce around one-third of the world’s wheat exports and one-fifth of global corn supplies. The conflict in Ukraine has caused widespread supply problems and led to a global spike in wholesale wheat prices, up around 50% in the past year.

Bizarrely, fruit is one of the few unaffected categories of food with oranges, bananas and grapes seeing no price increases since April.

Petrol and energy prices continue to climb

Misery at the pumps continues as transport costs rose 1.5% from April. Record-breaking petrol prices took the price per litre from an average 127.2p in May 2021 to a staggering 165.9p in May 2022. The May 2022 price is the highest on record and the 12-month inflation rate, 32.8% for motor fuels, is the highest since records began in 1989. Many motorists are now paying over 190p a litre, which will affect the next set of inflation data.

And, energy costs also continue to climb, rising 0.7% between April and May. In total, annual energy prices have risen by a staggering 53.5% for electricity and 95.5% for gas. This increase is driven by record gas wholesale prices caused by the war in Ukraine, increased demand and ongoing supply problems.