interactive investor writers celebrate triple win at AIC Media Awards 2023

At this year’s AIC Awards dinner, held at Fortnum and Masons in London’s Piccadilly, members of the AIC - set up in 1932 to represent the interests of the investment trust industry - their managers, brokers and analysts, voted ii’s Collectives Editor Kyle Caldwell Best Financial Consumer Journalist .

I’m proud to announce further recognition of the fantastic work being done at interactive investor, as a number of our experienced writers and contributors scooped awards at a high-profile event this week run by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

ii’s Kyle Caldwell and AIC Communications Director Annabel Brodie-Smith

Personal finance expert and regular ii contributor Faith Glasgow won the award for Best Freelance Journalist, while ii columnist Ian Cowie was recognised for Best Use of Social Media for Investment Companies.

Bloomberg’s Merryn Somerset Webb, also a contributor at ii, was named Best Broadcast Journalist.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, Communications Director at the AIC, said: “Congratulations to this year’s winners of the AIC Media Awards. These awards acknowledge the hard work of the talented journalists who have educated private investors and financial advisers about investment companies throughout the year.

“I’d like to thank the winners of these awards for helping their audiences understand how investment companies work and the long-term benefits of investing. In this challenging economic environment, trusted and respected financial journalists play an increasingly important role in educating and informing investors.”

ii's shareholder democracy campaign is a winner

There was also recognition of ii’s work facilitating shareholder voting; enabling customers to attend AGMs of investment companies they hold; handling corporate actions on behalf of customers; and providing company documents and data to help customers make informed decisions.

It was the third year in a row that ii has won the the AIC Shareholder Engagement Award, testament to all the hard work being done to make it as easy as possible for investors to have a say in how the companies they own are run.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, said: “We are proud to be receiving the AIC Shareholder Engagement Award once again. At ii the team is committed to serving our customers and helping to make it easier to engage with their investments. That this is recognised means a lot.”