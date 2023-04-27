Is interest rate pain over for tech shares?

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Mike Seidenberg, fund manager of the Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT), joins Kyle this week to find out whether tech's strong start to 2023 is a sign of better times to come for the sector. With tech negatively impacted by increases in interest rates, Mike explains how he's adapted, the tech trends he is backing for the long term, and his thoughts on artificial intelligence - namely Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s ChatGPT. Could AI even host a podcast in future?

