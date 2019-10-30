Investment lessons from the 1990s
Fund manager John Husselbee reflects on major financial events and investment experiences in the 90s.
30th October 2019 10:54
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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In the second episode of our four-part Greatest Hits podcast series, fund manager John Husselbee reflects on major financial events and his investment experiences during the 1990s.
In the decade during which Nick Leeson brought down Barings Bank, and Labour won a landslide election, John Husselbee of Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) offers his reflections. The multi-asset fund manager recalls his main concern in the office on the day in 1991 when interest rates soared to 15%, and while we all remember the Asian financial crisis, what about the tequila crisis?
John also talks to deputy editor Kyle Caldwell about star fund manager culture, as well as the one thing that has remained constant over the course of his career.
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Listen to Rosemary Banyard in our Greatest Hits podcast about the 1980s.
This podcast was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer. Click here to subscribe.
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