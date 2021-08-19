Investors hope this pandemic habit will endure

This former unicorn experienced a growth spurt during lockdown. What’s the future for this tech firm with millions of global users?

During the interminable weeks of government-enforced lockdown, while some Britons experimented with sourdough starters or took up a jigsaw to defeat the ennui, others reached for their smartphones and downloaded the free Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) gamified language learning app.

The number of new Duolingo users soared 132% in the UK in 2020, according to the BBC, with the edtech firm describing itself as “the learning product built for the mobile generation: bite-sized, on-demand and fun”.

Duolingo, which offers courses in 40 languages including Welsh, Gaelic and Hawaiian “to approximately 40 million monthly active users”, listed on the Nasdaq last month and has a market cap of $5.1 billion. Chief executive Luis von Ahn, who was born in Guatemala, is a computer science professor and co-founded the company with his PhD student Severin Hacker in 2011.

The S-1 prospectus from Duolingo, which was filed ahead of the IPO, explains that learners who use Duolingo for free “see an ad at the end of each lesson, whereas learners who purchase Duolingo Plus, [the] premium subscription, enjoy an ad-free experience and access to additional features”. According to the company, Duolingo users range from billionaires and celebrities to recently resettled refugees. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s investment arm CapitalG has a sizeable stake in the business.

The Pittsburgh-based company’s website boasts that Duolingo is “the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store”, while Time magazine named it among its 100 most influential companies of 2021. The company cemented its place in popular culture when it was the subject of a Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Kristen Stewart called “Duolingo for Talking to Children”.

But while all this sounds positive to potential investors, now that lockdowns are easing, in Britain at least, will language learners still make time for the app? Duolingo is not the only language learning app on the block, of course. Rosetta Stone, Babbel and Busuu are just a few of its competitors and technological innovation, for example, from any of them could mean Duolingo users are tempted to switch with a few simple taps on their smartphone. However, one of Duolingo’s main advantages is that every course it offers is free.

Another fly in the ointment is China. Reuters reported this month that the foreign-listed Duolingo is no longer available for download on some app stores in China following Beijing’s crackdown on edtech companies. However, while being barred access to a population the size of China’s is disheartening for Duolingo, there are many other countries whose citizens are striving for fluency in another language. Duolingo’s 2020 global report revealed that English was the most-popular language followed by Spanish and French.

Past performance and future growth

The S-1 prospectus listed revenue as $70.8 million (£50 million) in 2019 and $161.7 million in 2020, representing 129% year-over-year growth. In the three months ended 31 March 2020, revenue was $28.1 million, and $55.4 million in the three months ended 31 March 2021, representing 97% period-over-period growth.

Aside from in-app advertising and subscriptions, another strand of revenue for Duolingo is its online English language proficiency test for international students, who are particularly lucrative for universities as they usually pay higher tuition fees.