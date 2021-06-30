10 exciting growth shares trading higher this year

​​​​​​If you were to describe the type of shares that performed best in the stock market last year, ‘quality’ would sum it up pretty well. In unsettled conditions, it was strategies that pinpoint profitable, well-financed, safe, strong companies that delivered the best investment returns.

And that is exactly what you’d expect. But in the first half of this year, ‘growth’ has taken the lead as the best-performing investing style. So what does that mean?

Growth - in one form or another - plays a part in many strategies. It could be dividend growth, sales growth, cashflow growth, the list goes on. There are hundreds of measures and metrics that investors use to find growth trends. But more typically, growth strategies tend to orientate around earnings (the profit that companies make).

When it comes to finding businesses that are accelerating - and could see their share prices re-rate as a result - earnings expansion is an important lens. Take the price-to-earnings ratio - that classic measure of a stock’s valuation.

The PE ratio compares a company’s share price with its earnings-per-share. Generally, the higher the PE ratio, the more you’re paying for the earnings that the company is generating. Very broadly speaking, higher PE ratios tend to be found in stocks where earnings have been growing quickly and are expected to continue.

The relationship between price and earnings is a focus of several well-known growth strategies. Famous investors such as Jim Slater, Peter Lynch, James O’Shaughnessy and Martin Zweig all came up with approaches that aim to buy growth without overpaying for it.

They take a measure of both factors and usually look for positive price momentum as an important extra signal that the trend is on their side.

One strategy tracked by Stockopedia that has done particularly well since the market crash in early 2020 is ‘James O’Shaughnessy Cornerstone Growth’. O’Shaughnessy is highly respected for his quantitative research into the factors that deliver stock market outperformance. This strategy is one of his earlier approaches. It mixes a focus on a low price-to-sales ratio, positive earnings growth and strong price momentum.

In the turmoil last year, this strategy was hit hard, but it has returned a 46% gain over the past 12 months, and 19.8% in 2021 so far. Here are some of the companies that pass the strategy rules: