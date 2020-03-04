Legal & General results satisfy income seekers

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Adverse market moves have also lowered its solvency ratio by 10 percentage points in the first two months of 2020 to 174%, from 184% at the end of 2019 and 188% in 2018.



While the consensus market view is still for shares to return above 300p, the company has historically struggled to convince the market of its longer-term potential, partly due to the capital-intensive nature of annuities.

UBS, for example, has a “sell” recommendation and 230p price target. The caution comes despite the long-term savings market looking ripe for growth due to ageing demographics, the impact of welfare state reforms and the globalisation of asset markets.

Within this, the resurgence of the annuities market and strong demand for Pension Risk Transfer as companies look to mitigate final salary pension schemes plays into its hands. The overall UK market broke £40 billion in bulk annuity sales for the first time last year, with L&G maintaining its position as market leader.

L&G has also targeted similar pensions markets overseas, with US premiums passing US$1 billion for the first time and accompanied by a debut transaction in Canada.

This is part of recent geographical diversification, with L&G's Asian operation making an increasingly valuable contribution and the United States a largely untapped, yet significant opportunity.

Chief executive Nigel Wilson plans to update investors on the company's strategy in November, having just delivered on the company's five-year EPS growth target one year ahead of schedule.

Based on L&G's focus of Inclusive Capitalism, he said the company's five divisions were well placed in “attractive and growing markets”. Wilson added:

“Society’s increasing focus on net zero carbon, ESG investing and levelling up through investment in all regions plays to our strengths, creating future growth opportunities.”

