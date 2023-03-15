Levelling up and the Spring Budget

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, comments on today’s Spring Budget.

The government has launched an Investment Zones programme to catalyse 12 high-potential knowledge-intensive growth clusters across the UK, including Yorkshire and Manchester.

English Investment Zones will have access to interventions worth £80 million over five years, including a single five -year tax package for businesses in Investment Zones and grant funding to address local productivity barriers.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “We are encouraged to see today’s budget restate the government’s levelling up agenda, as we continue to invest in talent and technology in the North.

“As well as developing our Leeds office, we are one of many growing businesses who have made a firm commitment to Manchester, with its thriving fintech space. Over 400 of our staff are now based at our Manchester headquarters, and our headcount is rising in line with our significant ambition. We strongly welcome government support for the region as we attract and develop talent at pace. We were there long before the term ‘levelling up’ made it into the Conservative 2019 manifesto, and there is a lot to do.”