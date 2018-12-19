The logic behind the fund that outperforms in falling markets

In the second of a two-part series, Andrew Craig , author, investment manager and founder of Plain English Finance, reveals three major reasons why his VT PEF Global Multi-asset fund is worth owning.

Here is part two of a transcript of a podcast recorded on Monday 10 December 2018 by interactive investor's Lee Wild and author of "How to own the world", investment manager and founder of Plain English Finance Andrew Craig.

For those accessing the podcast either via the audio file embedded below or link at the bottom of this page, this transcript begins at 19:10 minutes in.

Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at interactive investor:



Could you briefly explain what you mean by breakeven fallacy, sequencing and compounding?

Andrew Craig, author, investment manager and founder of Plain English Finance:



People quite often ask, "What type of investor should buy the VT PEF Global Multi-asset fund?" And my slightly self-serving response is for the reasons of the subjects we’re about to discuss, is that it could be suitable for a very wide range of investors, and why is that?

Sequencing risk is basically if you're 60 and you've managed happily to get to the point where you've got half a million quid in your pension or a million quid in your pension, after a lifetime of working really hard. If you own things that are volatile like a FTSE tracker or an S&P tracker, or that small cap fund we talked about earlier, the Standard Life super, cunning and clever special small cap fund that’s done so well, in a year like 2008 your million quid is suddenly 500 grand.

If you're 28 and you have ten grand in your pocket because you've been diligently saving since you first started your first job, and that same scenario happens, now you've got five grand. You've got two things. You've got a lifetime to build that back up, and obviously in absolute terms five grand is a lot less painful than half a million quid, so that's sequencing risk.

Sequencing risk is the fact that as ... and everybody knows this in terms of the, sort of, lifetime allocation that we all know. It's 100 minus your age is your equity explosion and all that good stuff that a lot of listeners probably will know about.

So really when you're getting to 60 and you've got a significant amount of money, you probably need to be aware of sequencing risk and therefore it should be more appropriate to invest in a product like ours which explicitly tries to protect the downside, but still can offer you 20% years sometimes. And you don't really care if the tortoise is being very tortoise and is minus three, zero plus three if you’re never minus 30 and you're sometimes a plus 20. All other things being equal you’d like to think that’s a great product.

The other is the magic of compounding, being small numbers become big numbers. Einstein described it as the eighth wonder of the world, there's a great example which I like to quote which says:

"If you put five grand in a tax-free account the day a child is born and compound at 10% to keep the maths easy, on the child's 55th birthday they will have a million quid."

It's actually 945 grand but compound earning with no further investment, just five grand once.