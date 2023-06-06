Manage your money in the currency of your choice via the ii app

The latest update to the interactive investor app means you can manage your money in the currency you want from wherever you are.

More people than ever are using their mobile to manage their investments – more than 25% of all mobile trades in the UK now go through the ii app, and ii has a constant stream of new features and enhancements to make its customers’ experience the best in the UK.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “Our award-winning multi-currency offering puts customers in charge, and now they can use our full service on the go, anywhere in the world, at the touch of a screen on our app.

“Customers can convert currency from GBP into overseas currencies, receive sale proceeds and income payments back in those currencies, holding them for as long as they like. This gives them full control over their international investment strategy.”

Why investors are going global

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy, interactive investor, says: “Broadening your investment horizons geographically can be a powerful diversifier. None of us have a crystal ball, but looking beyond our home market can help build a robust and weather-proof portfolio which is able to exploit pockets of growth outside an investor’s home market wherever and whenever they appear."

Note: Currency conversion is not available for ISAs (including Junior ISAs) – under HMRC rules only GBP can be held in these. ii charges a percentage conversion rate based on the size of transaction.

To trade US shares customers must complete a W8-BEN declaration. This can reduce the amount of tax you pay on US dividends and interest payments. Find out more about W8 declarations.

If you trade Canadian securities, you will automatically receive relevant treaty rates.

For more information on ii’s international trading, see here.