M&C Saatchi shares crash 53%

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Kershaw said in March:

“Our unique business model of starting and growing companies with the best entrepreneurial talent continues to flourish.”

The investment case started to deteriorate in August when it emerged that Saatchi's independent auditor had raised concerns about accounting controls, mostly relating to the timing of revenue recognition and incorrect accounting of some assets and liabilities in UK subsidiaries.

After interim results in September had identified the need for accounting adjustments of £7.8 million, an independent accounting review by PwC has now concluded the figure is closer to £11.6 million, with the adjustment split between 2018 and 2019 results.

Kershaw admitted the restatement of numbers and the reduction in profit forecasts made for “very difficult reading” for both management and the company's stakeholders.

He added: “The only positives that we can offer are that a robust review has been undertaken and we have, under our new group finance director, started implementing processes and procedures to prevent such issues arising again.”

Kershaw described the second half trading performance as disappointing, with underlying profits for 2019 likely to be between 22%-27% below 2018 on a like for like basis. Saatchi makes a significant proportion of profits in the final quarter of the year.

The CEO still expects modest growth in adjusted profits in 2020, adding: “Our operating businesses remain strong, creative and competitive and we expect that, when combined with the impact of our restructuring coming through, we will have a stronger trading performance in 2020."

Saatchi, which is set to have £5 million of net cash at the end of this year, also announced it is restructuring its UK office. This will result in an exceptional charge of £2.5 million but generate annual savings of £6 million from 2020 onwards.

M&C Saatchi was formed in January 1995 by the brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi, alongside Kershaw, current chairman Jeremy Sinclair, and executive director Bill Muirhead. It has around 2,500 staff employed in over 80 business units.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.