M&G Global Macro Bond: the bonds we’ve been buying

Jim Leaviss, fund manager of the M&G Global Macro Bond, which is one of interactive investor’s Super 60 funds, discusses the objectives of “M&G’s most flexible bond fund”, where they have been aggressively buying, performance, and favoured corporate bonds.

Time-stamped highlights

05:07 “We’re looking for opportunities in countries where we are confident they are going to pay us back,” explains Leaviss

06:07 Short, medium or long-dated bonds?

11:39 “It’s a defensive fund that does well at times when the global economy has some rough patches”

12:21 What Biden means for markets

14:11 US/China tensions: was Trump right in some aspects about China?

14:53 Double whammy for the UK: a no-deal Brexit and Covid at the same time