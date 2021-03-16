Michael Lindsell: The Richard Hunter Interview

Richard completes the Lindsell Train set this week, sitting down with Michael Lindsell, portfolio manager of Lindsell Train Global Equity. The pair discuss strategy overlap at Lindsell Train, Covid-19 and why tech is under the microscope.

This episode is also available as a vodcast. Watch the video on the interactive investor YouTube channel at: bit.ly/Lindsell

If you would like to listen to our interview with Nick Train, you can find the podcast here. Alternatively, you can watch the vodcast on YouTube.

Highlights

1:52 – objectives and investment style

5:38 – the importance of looking beyond geographic allocation

9:25 – investing in luxury

14:57 – keeping a close eye on tech

17:59 – riding the Covid-19 storm