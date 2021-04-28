Mind & Money: investing in line with your values

Choosing what to invest in can mean considering what makes sense ethically as well as financially. In this episode, Becky and Greg discuss sustainable investing, all-things ESG and the reasons for its popularity.

Highlights

0:57: an opportunity to invest in line with values

4:04: what is ‘emotional return’ and how do we quantify it?

7:32: does socially responsible investing potentially put some people off?

18:15: investing decisions based on an individual’s socio-economic position: is there a wealth barrier?

23:33: the complexity of investing and the nuances involved in deciding what funds tick the sustainable box