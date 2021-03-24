Mind & Money: we need to talk about inheritance

It can be a source of friction and awkwardness, but inheritance is an important subject for families. In this episode, Becky and Greg explore the importance of personality, timing and how to break the silence, whether you’re the one giving or inheriting.

Highlights

0:47 – is there a good time to give a living inheritance?

2:07 – why personality trumps timing and tax-efficiency

8:29 – the importance of giving kids enough rope to make mistakes with money

14:00 – how to get over the hurdle of talking about inheritance

19:22 – should children or parents bring up the subject?