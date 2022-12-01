Mistakes to avoid when investing for children

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Would we sooner see grandparents investing in a Junior ISA for our kids than adding to the pile of toys this Christmas? Join Becky, Kyle and personal finance analyst Myron Jobson as they pick out some of the ways to invest for children, reveal the mistake parents often make with JISAs, and share how they teach their own children about investing. Plus, find out what premium bonds and Power Rangers have in common.

Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.