Junior ISA allowance 2026/27

How much can you pay into a Junior ISA (JISA)?

The JISA allowance for the 2019-20 tax year is £4,368. The tax year runs from 6 April 2019 to 5 April 2020.

The allowance cannot be carried over if you do not contribute the full amount in one tax year. A Junior ISA must be opened by a parent or guardian, but after that, anyone can contribute to a JISA, whether they have parental responsibility or not. Contributing to a JISA will not affect your personal ISA allowance.