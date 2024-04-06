Junior ISA allowance 2026/27

What is the 2026/27 Junior ISA allowance?

The Junior ISA (JISA) allowance for the 2026/27 tax year is £9,000. The tax year runs from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027.

The allowance cannot be carried over if you do not contribute the full amount in one tax year.

Anyone can contribute to a JISA, whether they have parental responsibility or not. However, the Junior ISA must be opened by a parent or guardian.

Contributing to a JISA will not affect your personal ISA allowance.