Junior ISA allowance 2026/27

Home >

Junior ISA Allowance

Junior ISA
Open a Junior ISA
JISA allowance
Stocks & Shares ISA
ISA explained
Adding and withdrawing funds
Bed and ISA
Transfer an ISA
Investment ideas
ISA FAQs
ISA charges

Junior ISA explained

What the 2019-20 rules mean for your Junior ISA.

How much can you pay into a Junior ISA (JISA)?

The JISA allowance for the 2019-20 tax year is £4,368. The tax year runs from 6 April 2019 to 5 April 2020. 

The allowance cannot be carried over if you do not contribute the full amount in one tax year. A Junior ISA must be opened by a parent or guardian, but after that, anyone can contribute to a JISA, whether they have parental responsibility or not. Contributing to a JISA will not affect your personal ISA allowance.

Historical JISA allowance

Tax Year Junior ISA Limit
2019-20 £4,368
2018-19 £4,260
2017-18 £4,128
2016-17 £4,080
2015-16 £4,080

In a slight quirk of the Junior ISA system, 16 and 17-year-olds currently get two ISA allowances - £4,368 for a Junior ISA and £20,000 they can invest into an adult Cash ISA. Your child can open a Junior ISA if they do not have a Child Trust Fund (CTF) and are under the age of 18. 

Junior ISAs and Child Trust Funds

You cannot have both a Child Trust Fund (CTF) and Junior ISA - but the rules do allow you to transfer your child's CTF into a Junior ISA. If you have made the decision to transfer your child's CTF into a Junior ISA you can open a Junior Stocks and Shares ISA, but you will need to fill out and complete the relevant transfer forms immediately. 

An award-winning ISA

Transfer to us and benefit from an award-winning service at the low price of just £9.99 per month. In return, you will enjoy access to our full range of services, news and insight, as well as £7.99 free credit each month to use against any trade. We are proud to have been named Best ISA Provider at the 2019 City of London Wealth Management Awards. 

The value of any investment can go down as well as up and your child might not get back what was originally invested. The tax treatment of a junior ISA depends on individual circumstances and tax rules may change. If you’re unsure about the suitability of a junior ISA or any investment please speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.

Junior ISA
A tax-efficient way to invest in your child's future.

open a Junior ISA

Capital at risk. All financial investments involve an element of risk. Therefore, the value of your investment and the income from it will vary and your initial investment amount cannot be guaranteed. There is no guarantee that a positive investment outcome will be achieved.