Junior ISA allowance 2026/27

Important information: Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
What is the 2026/27 Junior ISA allowance?
The Junior ISA (JISA) allowance for the 2026/27 tax year is £9,000. The tax year runs from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027.
The allowance cannot be carried over if you do not contribute the full amount in one tax year.
Anyone can contribute to a JISA, whether they have parental responsibility or not. However, the Junior ISA must be opened by a parent or guardian.
Contributing to a JISA will not affect your personal ISA allowance.
How do I open a Junior ISA?
New customers will need to open an account on our Plus or Premium plans before adding a Junior ISA at no extra cost. Junior ISAs are not available on our Core plan. Read our Junior ISA fees and charges for more.
- You can open a Stocks & Shares Junior ISA simply by logging into your account and selecting 'Portfolio' and going to 'Add an account'.
- Children can hold a maximum of one Cash Junior ISA and one Stocks and Shares Junior ISA. They must be aged under 18, at which point the account becomes a regular ISA.
- A Junior ISA is a tax-efficient way to invest in your child's future, but remember that investments can fall in value as well as rise, so your child could get back less than you put in.
What is the Child Trust Fund annual allowance?
Both Child Trust Funds (CTF) and Junior ISAs (JISA) enjoy a tax-free allowance of £9,000 for the current tax year (2026/27).
If you choose to transfer a CTF into a JISA, the value of the CTF will not count towards your new JISA allowance.
Historical JISA allowance
Junior ISA allowances are reviewed every tax year (6 April to 5 April). This table shows how the allowance has changed since 2015.
|Tax Year
|Junior ISA Limit
|2026/27
|£9,000
|2025/26
|£9,000
|2024/25
|£9,000
|2023/24
|£9,000
|2022/23
|£9,000
|2021/22
|£9,000
|2020/21
|£9,000
|2019/20
|£4,368
|2018/19
|£4,260
|2017/18
|£4,128
|2016/17
|£4,080
|2015/16
|£4,080
An award-winning ISA
Transfer a Junior ISA to us and benefit from an award-winning service at the low price of just £14.99 per month. In return, you will enjoy access to our full range of services, news and insight, as well as some free credit each month to use against any trade.