Money makeover: can we afford to retire soon and maintain our current lifestyle?

Could they increase their income from investments?

The vast majority of the Norths’ income will come from defined benefit pensions, which provide a fixed income every month.

Mr Hatfield says the great thing for Mr North is that he has a huge amount of guaranteed income. However, he doesn’t have much money invested. Most of his money is in his pension scheme, and his wife is in a similar position.

However, it is worth making the most of the funds they do have invested to ensure they produce a reliable income. The couple have a Stocks and Shares Isa, Premium Bonds and an Aviva money purchase scheme.

Mr Hatfield recommends that the Norths change the balance of their investments to better reflect the couple’s life stage. Mr North’s Isa is currently invested 47% in UK equities, 46% in global equities and 7% in alternatives. Two notable funds Mr North owns are Moneywise First 50 funds Lindsell Train Global Equity and Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders.

Mr Hatfield suggests rebalancing the portfolio away from equities and towards fixed income or bonds and alternatives because of Ian’s age and current market conditions. Bonds tend to be less volatile than equities, although they have a lower chance of higher returns. This would mean rebalancing to 11% in bonds, 20% in UK equities, 35% in global equities and 34% in alternatives. He suggests the same weighting for Ian’s Aviva pension pot.

Alternatives include investments, such as gold, that shields against volatility and stockmarket downturns. TPO doesn’t recommend property as an asset class because of the liquidity problems suffered by several property funds in the wake of the Brexit vote in 2016.

As an alternative, it recommends the Jupiter Merlin Income Portfolio fund, a mixed-portfolio fund allocated 47% in equities, 30% in bonds, 10% in cash and 13% in alternatives. Bear in mind, though, that this fund’s ongoing charges figure (OCF) is relatively high at 1.48%.

A cheaper alternative for Ian would be the Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity, a Moneywise First 50 fund, which has an OCF of just 0.22%.

How much income could they have without running out of money?

TPO produced a new model predicated on the Norths spending £4,000 a month, or £48,000 a year, instead of £5,000. The new model shows that were Rachel to retire at 55 and Ian retire at 60, assuming 5.5% net growth in their assets every year, their money would last until past Rachel’s 100th birthday.

Ian says: “We decided then that we could probably manage on £4,000 a month in retirement instead. To be fair, it is a much more realistic amount. I was being optimistic with £5,000.”

Mr Hatfield suggests it’s prudent to plan this far ahead. He says: “The Office for National Statistics would point out that Rachel, at her age of 54, has got a one in 10 chance of reaching 100 years of age.

“It’s not unreasonable to think that Rachel is going to require income for nearly as long as she has already been alive.

“The dilemma for Ian is: does he want to spend less money in retirement and not work for five extra years or does he want to work for five more years and spend more freely in retirement?

“Financial planners are taught to think of people as having U-shaped retirements. When they initially retire they spend quite a bit, start ticking things off their bucket list. Then they gradually start to spend less, perhaps because they find they have done a lot of the things they want to do. They might spend more time with children or grandchildren and less on travelling on their own – they might pass on an ambitious holiday idea for health reasons.

“In retirement your expenditure tends to taper off, but then – unfortunately – as you get older, costs start to rise again. You start bringing in services to look after you and your home, such as gardening and cleaning. Then your health deteriorates.”

Mr Hatfield also recommends that the Norths urgently set up a lasting power of attorney (LPA) for each of them. Without one in place, were one of them to fall ill or suffer an accident, the other might find that they don’t have the power to take over their affairs, and the Court of Protection would have to assume that role.

The couple have already made the all-important wills to go with them.

How did they find the Money Makeover?

Ian found it revealing and reassuring.

He says: “The figures have given us a bit of reassurance that if Rachel was to give up work in December and I was to go part time at 60, we would still be quite well-off. We wouldn’t have to remortgage down the line.”

He adds: “It will be a great weight off Rachel’s mind. I can show her these figures and she will see that she doesn’t have to go on working. Following her change of job, she seems to be quite enjoying her work. But I think she’s probably thinking that, ultimately, if it all gets too much, she can just give up work and we will still be OK.”

Mr Hatfield says: “The Norths can work longer, spend less or take on more risk. The whole purpose of cash flow forecasting is to try to bring that picture to life and see whether someone can achieve what they want to achieve.”

Key recommendations for Ian and Rachel